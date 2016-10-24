‘Love Jones – the Musical’ comes to Minneapolis

Nearly 20 years have passed since the iconic film “Love Jones” made its cinematic debut, etching its imagery and music into the fabric of Black America.

It’s hard to find a Black person in his or her 30s or beyond who doesn’t know the beloved movie verbatim. The film, which beautifully told the love story of Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate) and Nina Mosley (Nia Long), using spoken word and neo-soul as the film’s backdrop, has endeared itself into the collective soul of Black America. The soulful soundtrack featured original music from Maxwell, Lauren Hill, Dionne Farris, Groove Theory, Xcape, Brand New Heavies and others and in many people’s minds ranks among the best soundtracks of all time. While calls for a sequel have gone unanswered, the beloved “Love Jones” has returned – this time as a live musical production.

“Love Jones – the Musical” has been touring across the nation and come Wednesday (Oct. 26) at 7:30 p.m. the show makes a much anticipated stop in the Twin Cities at the Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Aside from the nostalgia, fans have been filling venues to see some of their favorite artists, including soul and hip-hop icons Musiq Soulchild, Marsha Ambrosius, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn. And in the Twin Cities fans are buzzing, as one of its own, three time Grammy award winning Jamecia Bennett (of Sounds of Blackness), also stars. On Wednesday Bennett will play the lead role of Nina. The musical also features male lead, Tony Grant (OWN’s “Love Thy Neighbor”), Angie Fischer (Grammy nominated “I.R.S.”), Terrell Carter (stage productions of “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” “Madea’s Class Reunion” and “Meet the Browns” and film, “Think Like a Man Too”), Chaz Shepherd (“Set it Off”) and others.

“We have so much talent on one stage,” said Bennett. “It’s just so much talent that it blows my mind every night.”

Bennett said while the show pays tribute to the 1997 film, the story is uniquely its own.

“There are spots of the film for sure, but this stands alone as its own event,” said Bennett. “One of the big things is the movie was more about the poetry, where the play is centered on the music.”

Tickets for “Love Jones – the Musical” are $64-$94 and are available online at www.hennepintheatretrust.org/events/love-jones-tickets-orpheum-theatre-minneapolis-mn-2016.