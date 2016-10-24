Motivational Moments: It doesn’t cost a thing to smile

Let’s reflect on the things that make us smile.

Think for a moment about the last time you laughed so hard that tears rolled down your face. What about the last time you had so much fun with family or friends that you didn’t want the night to end?

Sometimes in our busy lives we forget to take time to appreciate the wonderful things that make this life worth living. We forget about the small things that keep us working toward our goals and keep us grounded. Let’s face it, we have so many things to do throughout our day that taking the time to “smell the roses” never really lands on the to-do list.

I think about how busy I am most days and how I sometimes get frustrated when things don’t go exactly as planned. During those times I know I really should relax and think about the many things in my life that make me smile. I have more reasons to smile than to be worried or upset but during those times I forget all of that.

When I was younger I met a lady who always had a smile on her face. She very seldom seemed sad or upset. Over the years I often think of her and what her world must’ve been like. As a young person, I thought she smiled all the time because everything was great in her life. I thought that she must be the happiest person in the world and that nothing or no one could ever make her lose that expression of happiness that set across her face.

But now that I am an adult, and now when I think about her I know she smiled so much because it was just easier. Smiling is something you do without even thinking about it. She smiled because she was happy, she smiled when she was sad, she smiled when others were happy and she smiled to make others smile.

Think about it this way, when we see someone smile it usually makes us smile or think of happy times. I smile because I know that even though things may seem like they are not happening the way I want them to, I am still granted with the ability to smile and make others smile too.

And as always, stay focused, stay determined and keep striving for greatness.

Penny Jones-Richardson is a published author and life coach. She can be reached via her website at www.thequeensproject.com or email at penny@thequeensproject.com.