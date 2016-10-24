Articles, Community, Featured Section Bottom

Unity Opportunity Collaborative to announce how state funds will be used to impact African-Americans

The Unity Opportunity Collaborative (UOC) will hold a public forum to announce its formation and how it will collectively use the $4.2 million it received from the Minnesota Legislature to better serve African-Americans.

The event takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 25) from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis. UOC is a collaboration of Emerge Community Development, the Minneapolis Urban League, Stairstep Foundation/His Works United, the Minneapolis Public Schools and Sabathani. During the meeting partners will present new approaches for addressing racial and economic disparities experienced in the African-American community. The event is free and open to the public.

October 24, 2016
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE