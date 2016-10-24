Unity Opportunity Collaborative to announce how state funds will be used to impact African-Americans

The Unity Opportunity Collaborative (UOC) will hold a public forum to announce its formation and how it will collectively use the $4.2 million it received from the Minnesota Legislature to better serve African-Americans.

The event takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, Oct. 25) from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis. UOC is a collaboration of Emerge Community Development, the Minneapolis Urban League, Stairstep Foundation/His Works United, the Minneapolis Public Schools and Sabathani. During the meeting partners will present new approaches for addressing racial and economic disparities experienced in the African-American community. The event is free and open to the public.