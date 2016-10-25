Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Oct. 24 – Oct. 30

Monday, Oct. 24

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Prince Carlton and Pledge Empire Records present “Children of the Corn”

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

Check out this Halloween themed show based on the film “Children of the Corn” with performances by Sti-Lo Reel, Reefa Rei, Sieed Brown, Juice Lord, A.C.E. and Murda Meatch.

LECTURE

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Power and Privilege series: Van Jones

University of Minnesota – Coffman Memorial Union

300 Washington Ave. S.E., Minneapolis,

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

The 2016-2017 Power and Privilege series kicks off with environmental and human rights activist, Van Jones. Jones, a Yale educated attorney and former green jobs advisor to President Barack Obama, has led many social justice initiatives to find solutions to issues concerning low-income urban youth.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

FILM FESTIVAL

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace Icon Theatre – West End

1625 W. End Blvd., St. Louis Park

$12 per film, $50 festival pass

The Twin Cities Film Fest returns showcasing some of the best in unreleased independent movies. For more information, visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org.

Thursday, Oct. 27

ART

Zuluzuluu’s AstralBeat Theories

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.

21-plus

$7

Afro-futurist band Zuluzuluu’s kicks off a four-week Thursday Icehouse residency.

Friday, Oct. 28

NEO-SOUL/PERFORMANCE

“Versatility” – Vie Boheme and Color Me Kindly

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

10:30 p.m.

Multidisciplinary artist Vie Boheme brings the second in her “Versatility” series to the Icehouse with special guests, Color Me Kindly.

Saturday, Oct. 29

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Pt. 3

Darby’s Pub and Grill

315 5th Ave. N., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21-plus

$10

Thee Urbane Life and Shed G have once again teamed up for the most anticipated Halloween party of the season; Scary, Sexy, Cool. This event, which brings out more than 300 partygoers annually, features costume contests, drink specials, and the best in tunes – this year provided by DJ Advance.

Halloween with DJ Willie Shu

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

10 p.m.

21-plus

$5

Turn up again this weekend with Urban Electronic DJ. Willie Shu of Turnt Up Crew and Soul Tools.

Sunday, Oct. 30

MUSIC SALE

MSP Music Expo

Ramada Plaza, Minneapolis

1330 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis

10 a.m. -4 p.m.

$3

Check out dozens of dealers selling thousands of CDs, records, tapes, DVDs, posters, collectibles and much more. Bring in two perishable items and get $1 off your ticket.