‘Free CeCe’ to premiere at Twin Cities Film Fest; show at Intermediate Arts

Laverne Cox to make appearances at the festival

Twin Cities Film Fest (TCFF) will close out its 2016 festival with an appearance on Saturday (Oct. 29) by Laverne Cox, executive producer of “Free CeCe!”

The film will also screen at Intermediate Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis on Sunday (Oct 30). Cox (“Orange is the New Black”) will appear on the TCFF red carpet between the premiere of the HBO documentary “The Trans List” and before two showings (2:45p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) of the locally-filmed “Free CeCe!”

“Free CeCe!,” a documentary told through the voices of Cox and CeCe McDonald, confronts the culture of violence surrounding trans women of color. The film tells the story of the 2011 Minneapolis attack on McDonald (who is transgender) and her resulting incarceration as a result. McDonald said she was defending her life when she stabbed and killed a man with a pair of scissors. In a plea agreement McDonald agreed to a 41 month incarceration. She was incarcerated in a men’s prison. She was released in 2014 after serving 19 months.

Cox will participate in an extended question and answer following both Saturday showings of “Free CeCe!” Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. viewing will feature a discussion with director Jac Gares and McDonald, and will be moderated by Andrea Jenkins.

For a complete TCFF schedule visit www.twincitiesfilmfest.org. Tickets for the Intermediate Arts showing of “Free CeCe!” are $7 in advance and $9 at the door and available at www.IntermediaArts.org/box-office or by calling (800) 838-3006.