With the Nov. 8 general election just weeks away, Insight News is in the process of interviewing candidates from various state, county, municipal and local races. A full list of our endorsements will be available in our voter guide, which will appear in the Oct. 31 edition of Insight News. In advance of that issue, Insight News endorses Natalie Hudson for Minnesota Supreme Court Justice.

Justice Hudson, appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill the seat of Justice Alan Page who retired in August of 2015, has the experience (former attorney with the state attorney general’s office, 13-year appellate court judge), temperament, integrity and ability to best serve the citizens of Minnesota. We unanimously agree that Justice Hudson’s presence on the state’s High Court is one of objectivity and fairness.

We found that Justice Hudson’s opponent, Michelle McDonald, lacked the experience needed to serve; and we believe McDonald would not be able to rule impartially, as she seems to be motivated by an agenda to rid the state of family courts – which she said are unconstitutional – saying she received a “spiritual calling to abolish family court.” She also said the Minnesota State Bar Association is “conspiring” with the executive branch to “hide candidates from the public,” saying it is her belief that the association and governors do not find the public qualified to vote on those seeking judicial posts. McDonald also said courts are instruments that take away people’s liberties.

In stark contrast, Hudson said it is “critical and important for people to have trust in the judicial system,” saying she will make her decisions based on the rule of law.

“I owe that to the citizens of our state,” said Hudson.

The race for Minnesota Supreme Court Justice is critical as the judicial process has a direct bearing on our daily lives. Issues of social justice, access to education, hiring practices, police reform, housing, sentencing guidelines and more are regularly decided upon by the state’s highest court. With that understanding, we feel it is critical to retain Justice Hudson to the court.

In addition to the race for the presidency, the race for Supreme Court Justice is the only other statewide question on the Nov. 8 ballot.