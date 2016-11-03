Articles, Featured Section Bottom, Sports

Timberwolves win home opener in a rout

After dropping the season’s first two games on the road, one to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves got payback in a big way Tuesday night (Nov. 1) in a 116-80 thrashing of the Grizzlies.

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns goes in for a first quarter lay-up during the team’s home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves won big, 116-80. Towns finished with 11 points.

The Wolves sprinted out to a 29-16 first quarter lead and never looked back after that. Guard Zach LaVine had the hot hand, going off for 31 points on an 11-18 shooting night including knocking down five from three-point land. All five Wolves starters finished in double figures with Andrew Wiggins and Gorgui Dieng tallying 17 apiece and Karl-Anthony Towns going for 11 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie guard Kris Dunn, starting in the place of injured Ricky Rubio, finished with 10 points.

The Wolves go on the road for back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday against Brooklyn and Orlando before returning home for Saturday and Sunday match-ups against Los Angeles … Clippers and Lakers.

 

 

