Jo Ann Jenkins: Age disruptor

Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP CEO, writes in her new book, “Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age” that despite all those ads on television that tell us 50 is the new 30 or 60 is the new 40, “Fifty is the new 50 – and I, for one, like the looks of it.”

Insight News last month interviewed Jenkins as part of AARP Minnesota’s Community Conversation at Sabathani Community Center. By disrupting aging, she says, we each create our own path to living our best life at every age.

Jenkins joined AARP in 2010 as president of AARP Foundation – AARP’s affiliated charity – where she led far-reaching development and social impact initiatives including the Drive to End Hunger, a national effort by AARP and AARP Foundation to help millions of older Americans who struggle with hunger every day. In 2013, she was named AARP’s chief operating officer, and in September 2014, was named CEO.

Jenkins joined AARP following a 25-year career in government service, most recently serving as chief operating officer at the Library of Congress. While there, she developed and directed the Library’s most high profile projects, including the renowned National Book Festival and the Library of Congress Experience.

In addition to her duties at AARP, Jenkins serves as a member of the National Advisory Board of Caring for Military Families and earlier this year, was named to the Board of Trustees of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. She has received numerous awards including two honorary doctorates in Humane Letters from Washington College (Chestertown, Md.) in May 2014 and Spring Hill College (Mobile, Ala.) in 2016, the 2014 Peace Corps Director’s Award, the 2015 SmartCEO’s BRAVA award honoring top female CEOs, the Rosalynn Carter Leadership in Caregiving Award and one of the Non-Profit Times Power and Influence Top 50 for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2015, she was also named Non-Profit Influencer of the Year, and Washington Life Magazine named her one of the Power 100.

INSIGHT: What led you to AARP? How did you get here?

JENKINS: It was AARP’s mission that attracted me. As I got into my 50s, I recognized how important AARP’s mission to help people live their best lives as they get older is. I had wanted to lead a foundation or non-profit and when the opportunity came up to head AARP Foundation, I took it. We revamped the foundation to focus on four issues that are critical to the most vulnerable Americans 50 and older – hunger, housing, isolation and income – and we have been able to have an impact … to make their lives better.

INSIGHT: You mentioned that you were drawn to AARP because of its mission. Tell us about that mission and why you think it’s important.

JENKINS: We must create a new mindset around aging – a new way of thinking about possible solutions. In my book, I lay out the framework for how we can go about doing this.

Here’s the premise in a nutshell. We need to change the conversation in this country about what it means to grow older. The way people are aging is changing, but many of our attitudes and stereotypes about aging are not. We need to challenge those old stereotypes and attitudes and spark new solutions so more people can choose how they want to live and age. Disrupting aging is not only about changing the conversation; it’s also about changing the reality of aging – individual behaviors, social norms, public policies and private sector practices. It encompasses changing the culture –how we perceive, what we believe and how we behave … as individuals, as institutions and collectively as a society. We’ve added more years to average life expectancy since 1900 than in all human history up to that time, combined. Today, because of increased longevity and generally better health, we have opportunities for continued productivity and growth our parents and generations before us never had.

The good news is that (the) way people are aging is changing; mostly for the better. The bad news is that many of our beliefs and perceptions of aging have not changed, nor have our solutions for supporting people as they age.

INSIGHT: What do you see as the biggest challenge to making your vision a reality?

JENKINS: One of the biggest challenges is simply changing the perception of aging. I wrote “Disrupt Aging” to change the conversation in this country around what it means to get older. It’s not about aging; it’s about living. I want to give people the opportunity to embrace aging as something to look forward to; not something to fear; to see it as a period of growth, not decline; to recognize the opportunities, not just the challenges and, perhaps most importantly, to see themselves and others as contributors to society, not burdens.

Our ability to live longer, healthier, more productive lives is one of mankind’s greatest accomplishments. Yet, we don’t see it that way. We often view it as more of a problem than an accomplishment. The simple truth is that most of us want to live a long life, but none of us want to get old. The negative stereotypes of aging are so ingrained in our psyches, they are difficult to overcome. Most of us don’t even try. We either just accept the old stereotypes and live out the negative image of aging, or we deny that we are aging and fight it with every fiber of our being – and in some cases with every dollar in our bank account.

If you go to the Google search bar and type “I lie about my blank,” the first word that pops up is age. And what about those ads on TV that tell us “50 is the new 30,” or “60 is the new 40?” We’ve all seen them. I like to say that “50 is the new 50” and I, for one, like the looks of it. And, I’m guessing most of you would agree. We’re not becoming younger as we get older. We can’t, no matter how much we may try. Instead, let’s redefine what it means to be our age.

I’ve benefitted immensely from the experiences and wisdom these years have brought me, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. I think the poet, Maya Angelou, described it well. She wrote, “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor and some style.”

INSIGHT: You say that it’s not our age we need to fight against, it’s ageism. What role do you think ageism plays in shaping our culture’s approach to aging and longevity?

JENKINS: It’s not our own aging we need to fight against, it’s the ageist attitudes and perceptions that permeate our society and which play such a huge role in shaping our culture. Think of it this way. Today it is socially unacceptable to ignore, ridicule or stereotype someone based on their gender, race or sexual orientation. So why is it still acceptable to do this to people based on their age?

Aging is not a problem any more than living is … it’s a human experience, a natural part of life. If you think about it, many of the issues we face today as we grow older have very little to do with age or youth. They evolve around life’s experiences. And our life’s experiences at 50 or 60 or 70 are much different than they are at 20 or 30 or 40. And that’s the way it should be. Experience matters. It has value and helps define who we are and the contributions we make to society at any age.

Muhammad Ali once said that people who see life the same way at 50 that they did at 20 have wasted 30 years of their lives. In today’s world, we might add that people who see life at 80 the same way they did at 50 have also wasted 30 years.

Because of our life experiences, we see the world through a lens shaped by experiencing the ups and downs of life, by the wisdom gained from those experiences and by the comfort that comes from having a better understanding of who we are as individuals and what we want from life.

INSIGHT: There are certain realities – mostly having to do with health and financial security – that make aging a challenge. How do we address these, especially if we are going to be living longer?

JENKINS: From our work at AARP Foundation, I know that people face real challenges every day. Many struggle to meet their most basic needs … health, financial, caring for themselves and their families. They don’t want to be limited or defeated by these challenges. They want to win back their opportunities. We need to disrupt aging to help people confront their challenges and embrace their opportunities to the fullest extent possible. That requires changing the way we talk about aging from something we fear to something we look forward to. We must involve all sectors of society. I refer to this as the three Ps … the public sector; government at all levels, the private sector; business, organizations and non-profit institutions and the personal sector; each of us individually. We have to address health disparities, make communities more livable, support caregiving, build state-based retirement savings plans and protect Social Security.

INSIGHT: What does success look like for you? When you get to the end of your time as AARP CEO, what would you like to look back and see?

JENKINS: I believe that we can create a society where all people can grow older knowing they have access to the care, information and services they need to lead healthier lives with independence and dignity; where they have the financial resources and opportunities to match their longer life expectancy and where they are an integral and inspirational asset to society.

By focusing on health, wealth and self, (we) disrupt aging (and) will begin to alter the mindset around aging. And believe me, as we go about designing our own lives, we need a new mindset, new skills; and perhaps most all, courage.

Maya Angelou once said that at 50 each of us becomes the person we always wanted to be. I think that’s true. I believe that age and experience can expand the possibilities in life for every member of society. When we disrupt aging and embrace it as something to look forward to instead of something to fear, we can begin to discover our real possibilities for becoming the person we always wanted to be. And together, we can build a society where all people are valued for who they are, not judged by how old they are.