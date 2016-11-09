Ilhan Omar makes history; Hudson elected to state Supreme Court

The saying is all politics is local, and in a presidential race that has much of the country reeling, closer to home many are delighting in the fact that history was made with the election of Ilhan Omar to the state House.

Omar, the DFL candidate in House District 60B, was elected by an overwhelming majority to serve in the Minnesota legislature besting Republican candidate Abdimalik Askar by nearly 12,000 votes. In doing so she becomes the first Somali-American to be elected to a state legislature. In a heavily Democratic district Omar’s General Election victory was considered a foregone conclusion, but still no less significant. In August Omar beat out Rep. Phyllis Kahn, who represented the district for 43 years.

In Minnesota’s only other statewide besides the presidential election, Justice Natalie Hudson retained her seat on the Supreme Court. Hudson, who was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill the seat once held by Justice Alan Page upon his mandatory retirement, defeated challenger Michelle MacDonald by a wide margin; 1,275,925 to 886,303.

Hoping to make history in her own right, Reva Chamblis fell short in her bid to become Brooklyn Park’s first African-American city councilperson. Chamblis was bested by her Ward E opponent, Lisa Jacobson 6,453 to 4,838. In Burnsville, African-American candidate Robin Harris finished behind Dan Gustafson and Cara Schulz, who both earned seats on the Burnsville City Council.

In North Minneapolis Fue Lee – born in a refugee camp – proved to be another American immigration success story when voters in 59A selected him to represent them in the state House. Like Omar, Lee’s biggest challenge came in the August primaries when he upset Rep. Joe Mullery. Mullery represented the district since 1997.

Kerry Jo Felder will serve on the Minneapolis Public Schools board, narrowly beating Kimberly Caprini for the District 2 seat, 10,636 votes to 10,435. Kim Ellison retained her at-large seat on the board, easily beating out challenger Doug Mann by more than 96,000 votes.

In a national election that shocked pundits and pollsters alike with the Electoral College victory of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, Clinton narrowly carried Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes, but for the second time in the 2000s the country will be governed by a president who won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote. Al Gore won the popular vote in 2000 but narrowly lost the Electoral College to George W. Bush.

U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Minnesota’s three sitting African-American legislators – Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, Sen. Jeff Hayden and Rep. Rena Moran – all cruised easily to victory in the Nov. 8 General Election.