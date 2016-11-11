Trump win leads to racist incident at Maple Grove High

By Harry Colbert, Jr., Managing Editor

As many in the area– and throughout the world, as the photo quickly went viral on the Internet – saw, a vile and racist message was scrawled the day after the election inside of a bathroom at Maple Grove Senior High School.

The message that used the N word, was full of hashtags such as #whitesonly and #gobacktoafrica and heavily alluded to the writer’s or writers’ support of Donald Trump, who the day earlier won the Electoral College vote setting him up to be the nation’s next president. Within the toxic message were the words “Trump Train” along with the soon-to-be president’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Upon seeing the message Insight News contacted officials in the ISD 279-Osseo Area Schools District to authenticate the viral posts. Officials confirmed that the incident did take place and said they are outraged.

“The tweet you saw of a racist message scrawled in a school bathroom is real and we are horrified by it,” said Barbara Olson, community relations director of Osseo Schools. “It goes against everything we stand for, and it is completely contrary to our core values as a district and individual schools.”

Olson said school leaders immediately launched an investigation into the incident, and said they will take swift and appropriate action based on the investigation findings.

“(Officials) will work very hard to identify who did this horrible act and to determine how they can support the students and staff who have been affected by it,” said Olson.

Olson said the appalling message is not being seen as a prank and the administration recognizes the seriousness of what took place at Maple Grove High.

“Every day, in all of our schools, we seek to provide a safe and respectful learning and working environment for every student and employee. Racist messages like the one found endanger the safety of our students and staff of color, and they create a climate that is not conducive to learning,” said Olson. “We are very concerned about our students, staff and families who have been affected by this incident. We want to assure every student and employee that we are committed to their safety and well-being.”

The student who brought the racist graffiti to the attention of school officials said he is one of the one’s who doesn’t feel safe. Moses Karngbaye, a junior at Maple Grove, said he if afraid to return to school after walking into the bathroom and seeing the vandalism. He said his fear comes in the not knowing.

“I’m honestly fearful. I can’t sleep. This could have been anyone who did this,” said Karngbaye. “It could have been one person (who wrote the graffiti), it could have been 10; it could have been 20. That’s the thing that scares me.”

Karngbaye said the day after the incident the school had a meeting to discuss parent and student concerns but he couldn’t bring himself to step on school grounds.

“I got out of the car and literally I got sick. My stomach churned. I couldn’t (go inside the school),” said Karngbaye, who said he wants to transfer schools.

Karngbaye’s mother, Denise Karngbaye, said she also wants her son to get out of the school. Denise Karngbaye said African students and parents at Maple Grove have been subjected to blatant acts of racism for some time. She said during after school events such as football games white students and parents have called African students racist names and told them they weren’t welcome to sit in certain areas.

“This is 2016. Our kids shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Denise Karngbaye. “My body is so numb.”