Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Nov. 14 – Nov. 20
Monday, Nov. 14
CONVERSATION
The Future of Community Media
Minneapolis Television Network
820 18th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Join Tene Wells, the new executive director of the Minneapolis Telecommunication Network for a discussion about the future of community media.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
PRODUCTION/PERFORMANCE
Ghostband “Colder” Release
First Avenue & 7th St. Entry
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
18-plus
$5
Multi-instrumentalist and producer Ghostband releases his new project, “Colder” with additional performances by Mux Mool, Psymun and DJ Fundo.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
COMMUNITY
Voices: A Housewarming
Voices for Racial Justice
2525 E. Franklin Ave., Suite 301, Minneapolis
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Learn more about the work and vision of the community organization Voices for Racial Justice during this open house.
Thursday, Nov. 17
HIP-HOP
Layzie Bone
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6th St W at Wabasha St N, Saint Paul
9 p.m.
18-plus
$12 advance, $15 door
It’s the “Thuggish Ruggish B.O.N.E.” member Layzie Bone hits the stage for a special show at the Amsterdam with Katana Da Don, King Fuvi and Kaoz.
Friday, Nov. 18
TV TAPING
“Candy Fresh” Season 2 Episode 2 Taping
SPNN
550 Vandalia St., Suite 170, St. Paul
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Be a part of the studio audience for another taping of the entertainment talk show “Candy Fresh” with guest Illism and interviews with area chefs.
Saturday, Nov. 19
HEALING
Culture, Community and Restoration – Healing Justice Approach
People’s Movement Center
763 E. 41st St., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.
Culture, Community and Restoration – a healing justice approach to relationships – is an offering the opportunity to learn what healing justice is and identify what healing justice means. Panelists include Susan Raffo, Sam Grant, Ricardo Levins Morales and Ayo Clemons.
Sunday, Nov. 20
PRODUCTION SHOWCASE
Ya Dig? Production Showcase Dig It! (Vol. 4)
Barely Brothers Records
783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
This is the place to be for producers and beat-makers to let loose. It is also a great space for lyricists, poets and singers to network and find their musical counterparts.