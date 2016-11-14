Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Nov. 14 – Nov. 20

Monday, Nov. 14

CONVERSATION

The Future of Community Media

Minneapolis Television Network

820 18th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join Tene Wells, the new executive director of the Minneapolis Telecommunication Network for a discussion about the future of community media.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

PRODUCTION/PERFORMANCE

Ghostband “Colder” Release

First Avenue & 7th St. Entry

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

18-plus

$5

Multi-instrumentalist and producer Ghostband releases his new project, “Colder” with additional performances by Mux Mool, Psymun and DJ Fundo.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

COMMUNITY

Voices: A Housewarming

Voices for Racial Justice

2525 E. Franklin Ave., Suite 301, Minneapolis

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the work and vision of the community organization Voices for Racial Justice during this open house.

Thursday, Nov. 17

HIP-HOP

Layzie Bone

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6th St W at Wabasha St N, Saint Paul

9 p.m.

18-plus

$12 advance, $15 door

It’s the “Thuggish Ruggish B.O.N.E.” member Layzie Bone hits the stage for a special show at the Amsterdam with Katana Da Don, King Fuvi and Kaoz.

Friday, Nov. 18

TV TAPING

“Candy Fresh” Season 2 Episode 2 Taping

SPNN

550 Vandalia St., Suite 170, St. Paul

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Be a part of the studio audience for another taping of the entertainment talk show “Candy Fresh” with guest Illism and interviews with area chefs.

Saturday, Nov. 19

HEALING

Culture, Community and Restoration – Healing Justice Approach

People’s Movement Center

763 E. 41st St., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Culture, Community and Restoration – a healing justice approach to relationships – is an offering the opportunity to learn what healing justice is and identify what healing justice means. Panelists include Susan Raffo, Sam Grant, Ricardo Levins Morales and Ayo Clemons.

Sunday, Nov. 20

PRODUCTION SHOWCASE

Ya Dig? Production Showcase Dig It! (Vol. 4)

Barely Brothers Records

783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

This is the place to be for producers and beat-makers to let loose. It is also a great space for lyricists, poets and singers to network and find their musical counterparts.