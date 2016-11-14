Apply for your U.S. passport now, before the busy winter travel season

If you’re traveling internationally for the winter holidays, now is the time to apply for your U.S. passport.

As an incentive to apply early, the Department is offering faster processing times through November.

During November, passport processing times for routine service is four to five weeks and expedite service is two to three weeks. Expedite service at a passport agency is five business days. Expedite service costs an additional $60.

If you are traveling in more than two weeks and have already had a U.S. passport, you may be eligible to renew your passport by mail. If you are applying for the first time, you should visit an acceptance facility such as a clerk of court, library, or post office.

If you’re traveling in less than two weeks, or you need a new U.S. passport for a foreign visa within four weeks, you should apply at a Department of State passport agency. You can make an appointment by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at (877) 487-2778 or TDD/TDY at (888) 874-7793. Customers must pay the $60 expedite fee and must provide a travel itinerary when applying at a passport agency.

Knowing your passport expiration date may help you avoid costly travel delays. Some countries will not allow you to enter if your passport expires in less than six months.

As of Nov. 1, eye glasses are no longer permitted in passport photos. For information on applying for a U.S. passport, forms, fees and processing times, visit www.Travel.State.Gov.