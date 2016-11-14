Ellison considered for the top spot in the DNC

A Minneapolis Northsider will lead the Democratic Party if Sen. Bernie Sanders gets his way.

Sanders spokesman Michael Briggs told Politico that the Vermont senator wants Minnesota’s Rep. Keith Ellison to take over a chair of the Democratic National Committee. Ellison, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, was one of the early backers of Sanders in his bid to become president. Ellison, who is the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has yet to comment on the news.

Had Hillary Clinton been successful in her presidential bid she would have picked the next DNC chair, but with her stunning defeat many angry Democrats are calling for complete party overhaul. As it stands, Donna Brazile sits as interim DNC chair, having taken over from Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, whose tenure as chair was embroiled in scandal. Through leaked emails, Wasserman-Schultz was shown to have been working against Sanders to get Clinton to be the party’s presidential nominee. She resigned her DNC position in July.