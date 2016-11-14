Midwest Emmy induct first African-Americans into Silver Circle

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Upper Midwest Emmy Chapter inducted the husband and wife media team of Pete Rhodes and Kimberly Rhodes into the regional chapter’s Silver Circle.

The award recognizes 25 years or more of significant contributions to the broadcast industry and dedication to community. The couple became the first African-American inductees since the chapter’s inception in 2000.

Pete Rhodes and Kimberly Rhodes have been producers of media and arts programming, providing communications, entertainment, outreach and education to the Twin Cities urban market since 1980. The couple owns and operates WRNB Cable FM Media, doing business as Black Music America TV, a digital cable service. Launched in 1984, the channel is Minnesota’s only African-American owned cable programming service. The service broadcasts to more than

500,000 cable subscribers on channel 937 throughout the 13 county metro via Comcast cable systems.

Noted as founders of the nationally recognized Minnesota Black Music Awards, The Rhodes are also the creators and executive producers of Urban Perspectives. The program that launched on WCCO TV received a Midwest Emmy nomination in 2015.