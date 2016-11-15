‘Chances Are … The Johnny Mathis Duets’ comes to the Capri

Legends @ the Capri presents “Chances Are … The Johnny Mathis Duets,” featuring Julius Collins and Thomasina Petrus.

“Chances Are” takes place Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway Ave. in North Minneapolis.

“(Johnny Mathis’) voice was so romantic and smoky,” said Dennis Spears, Legends artistic director. “And the duets he performed with Deniece Williams, Dionne Warwick, Patty Austin and others were beautiful, sweet and so well-written. It’s music that’s filled with love.”

Spears said Collins and Petrus, who performed together in the musical “Hot Chocolate,” bring just the right chemistry to make the fire glow in this show. Songs sung by the duo include “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” “Chances Are,” “Deja Vu,” “The Last Time I Felt Like That” and more.

“Johnny Mathis stands alongside a lot of the great balladeers like Nat King Cole and Harry Belafonte, and I’m very excited to honor his artistry,” said Spears.

Tickets are $25 or $20 each for groups of 10 or more and are available at www.thecapritheater.org or by calling (612) 343-3390.