‘Cinderella’ returns to Children’s Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) presents the return production of “Cinderella” through Jan. 8.

The musical brings together the classic story of Cinderella’s transformation, a Victorian Christmas party with lavish period costumes, grandiose sets and holiday carols, with brand-new, clever pop culture references, shameless physical comedy, audience participation and gut-busting gags.

“This show absolutely has something for everyone – from the pop culture twists, to the surprising jokes told by our wild stepsisters and stepmother, to the tender story and holiday carols we all love,” said Peter Brosius, CTC’s artistic director and director for the show. “This is an experience unlike anything else for the entire family. I am also thrilled to have our entire acting company onstage delighting you in this production full of spectacle, heart and non-stop audience interaction.”

Traci Allen Shannon plays the role of Cinderella, Reed Sigmund and Dean Holt play Cinderella’s stepsisters, Autumn Ness assumes the role of Stepmother and Gerald Drake plays Lord High Chamberlain. China Brickey will perform as the Fairy Godmother. David L. Murray, Jr. will debut at CTC as The Prince.

“Cinderella” runs through Jan. 8 at CTC, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis. The show is recommended for all ages. Tickets start at $15 with lap passes available for children newborn to three years for $5. For more information, go to www.childrenstheatre.org or call (612) 874-0400.