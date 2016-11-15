Featured Section Bottom, News

Hoops dreams realized for two area stars

Isaac Johnson (center) is all smiles after signing his letter of intent to play college basketball for Western Illinois University. Along with Johnson are his parents (left) Kenneth Johnson and Jennifer Henderson (right).

A couple of area hoop stars signed their letters of intent to play Division I basketball next season.

Mikayla Hayes shows off her Gator pride after signing her letter of intent on Nov. 9 to play basketball for the University of Florida.

Park Center standout Mikayla Hayes (center) along with her parents Darren Hayes (left) and Dana Joubert Hayes (right) after signing her letter of intent to play basketball for the Florida Gators. Photos by Harry Colbert, Jr.

Park Center’s Mikayla Hayes and North Community High’s Isaac Johnson signed letters of intent on Nov. 9, the first day high school students can sign. Hayes, a two-time state champion, two time state all-tournament team selection and a tournament final game MVP signed to play for and attend the University of Florida on a full scholarship. At 6’2”, Hayes will play forward for Gators, who have a top 25 program.

Johnson, part of the team that restored prominence to the North program and the team that is defending Cass 1 state champions, signed his letter of intent to play for Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. A 6’5” guard, Johnson averaged 14.9 points last season for the Polars. Johnson is Coach Larry McKenzie’s 24 Division I signee.

Both Hayes and Johnson are expected to contribute right away once they get to their chosen universities.

