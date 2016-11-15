Hoops dreams realized for two area stars

A couple of area hoop stars signed their letters of intent to play Division I basketball next season.

Park Center’s Mikayla Hayes and North Community High’s Isaac Johnson signed letters of intent on Nov. 9, the first day high school students can sign. Hayes, a two-time state champion, two time state all-tournament team selection and a tournament final game MVP signed to play for and attend the University of Florida on a full scholarship. At 6’2”, Hayes will play forward for Gators, who have a top 25 program.

Johnson, part of the team that restored prominence to the North program and the team that is defending Cass 1 state champions, signed his letter of intent to play for Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. A 6’5” guard, Johnson averaged 14.9 points last season for the Polars. Johnson is Coach Larry McKenzie’s 24 Division I signee.

Both Hayes and Johnson are expected to contribute right away once they get to their chosen universities.