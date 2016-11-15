Minneapolis voters overwhelmingly support Minneapolis Public Schools

Minneapolis voters showed overwhelming support for their public schools, passing the Minneapolis Public Schools referendum with an 83.44 percent Yes vote. This vote renewed the current referendum for nine more years.

“We’ve been talking with voters across the city for months, and the common theme was a strong belief in our public schools. Minneapolis voted overwhelmingly to support public schools,” said Donald McFarland, campaign manager of the Vote Yes for Kids campaign. “Superintendent Ed Graff is committed to changing the narrative in Minneapolis about the school district, and today voters have given him a resounding vote of confidence. It’s time to look forward.”

“Thirty-six thousand MPS students were the real winners today and I couldn’t be happier for them,” McFarland added. “We have the best teachers in the world right here in Minneapolis and every one of them should feel good about this outcome.”

“On behalf of the entire district, I thank Minneapolis residents for extending the property tax referendum scheduled to expire after this school year,” said Graff in a statement. “The vote tells us that our community remains committed to our students. In the same way, we are committed to using public resources in the most effective way to continuously improve student achievement.”