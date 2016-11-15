New Renaissance Sunday at the Amsterdam

An evening of neo-soul is on tap for Sunday (Nov. 20) with the New Renaissance at the Amsterdam Bar & Grill in St. Paul.

The New Renaissance is the latest in events from Chadwick Phillips and his brand, the Avant Garde. The event, a live band show of poets and neo-soul acts, features three bands with performances by Dahlia Jones, Joe Davis, S’sence Adams, Traiveon Dunlap and others. KMOJ’s Dan Speak will DJ the event hosted by Phillips.

“We do this as homage to artists of the Harlem Renaissance, from Billie Holiday to Langston Hughes and all of the greats who sacrificed so much for us,” said Phillips. “The New Renaissance is showing our appreciation to the ones who paved the way as we create a new avenue of virtue for the next generations of artists that come after us. It’s going to be an incredible evening of deep-rooted soul and passionate spoken word poetry.”

Doors for this 18-plus event open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are on sale at Electric Fetus and 331 Club in Minneapolis, at the Amsterdam (6th St. W., St. Paul) and online at ticketf.ly/2equOsF.