Police brutality topic on ‘Conversations’

Police brutality was the issue at hand this past Tuesday (Nov. 8) on “Conversations with Al McFarlane” on KFAI radio.

While voting was an obvious topic with Nov. 8 being a historic presidential election, the issue closer to home was news that a St. Paul Police officer accused of brutality was no longer on the force. Hailed as a step in the right direction, St. Paul NAACP president Jeffry Martin along with Tyrone Terrill, president of the African-American Leadership Council and the Rev. Charles Gill, president of the St. Paul Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance praised the actions of St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell in dismissing Brett Palkowitsch, a former St. Paul officer who was seen on police dashcam video repeatedly kicking 53-year-old Frank Baker as a police dog viciously chewed on Baker’s leg. The incident took place on June 24 but didn’t come to the public’s attention until early November. While the firing of Palkowitsch was seen as a favorable move, Martin called for action to be taken against all the officers on scene at the time of the assault, which according to Martin, left Baker in the hospital for 14 days with severe leg injuries that required multiple surgeries and a collapsed lung.

K-9 officer Brian Ficcadenti is currently on paid leave due to the incident.

“He (Baker) basically got his leg ripped off. The bottom portion of his calf and Achilles tendon were basically chewed off by the dog,” said Martin. “And what about the two other officers who sat there and witnessed this? What about them? We want them to face some sort of action.”

“This is not Montgomery, Ala. in the 1940s. You don’t put a dog on a human being like that,” said Terrill. “It’s gut-wrenching to watch that video. You don’t put a dog on a man like that … and on top of it an innocent man.”

Terrill said police were on the lookout for a someone described as a young Black male with dreads and a white shirt who was armed when they came across 53-year-old Baker, who according to Martin and Terrill, was compliant with officers, yet was still brutalized. Baker was unarmed and cleared of any wrongdoing regarding the stop.

“The man was already on the ground,” said Gill. “So there was no reason as to why the police dog should have been on the man and for such a long time.”

According to the three, Baker was being attacked by the dog for 74 seconds.

Though Palkowitsch was fired, Terrill said he doubts the former officer will face criminal prosecution.

“I don’t see (prosecution) happening mainly because of what they call the Police Officers’ Bill of Rights, which gives the officers way too much power; and that’s something that needs to change,” said Terrill.

Martin said Baker has filed a civil suit against the St. Paul Police Department.