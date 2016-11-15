SteppingStone presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Dec. 2 – Dec. 23

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a SteppingStone Theatre holiday tradition, will take a final bow on the SteppingStone stage.

“After 29 years we felt it was time to make room for other stories,” said Mark Ferraro-Hauck, SteppingStone artistic director, in a letter to theater audiences. “But we wanted to really celebrate the laughter and love of Barbara Robinson’s story one last time as we say goodbye for a few years.”

The production features a cast of more than 40 youth and adults, and is set in the light-hearted world of 1970s sitcoms. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” runs Dec. 2 – Dec. 23 at SteppingStone Theatre’s home at 55 N. Victoria St. in St. Paul.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” follows the mischief and antics of the six Herdman children as they makeover a Christmas pageant.

“The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world,” so claim the church ladies, firefighters, the Bradleys, and even Reverend Hopkins, all characters in the play. How they end up in this year’s pageant and how they make it the best Christmas pageant ever is a journey of love and new understanding. The production is directed by Dane Stauffer, fresh off a hit run as Roger Caldwell in “Glensheen” at History Theatre (Best Actor in a Musical – Broadway World 2015) and his Park Square debut in the one-man show, “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.” Stauffer is a Minneapolis native, and alum of the Minneapolis Children’s Theatre and New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop. This year’s cast includes young people from across the Twin Cities, ages 8-17.

Tickets are available for purchase online at steppingstonetheatre.org or by phone at (651) 225-9265. Tickets are $8-$16.

SteppingStone Theatre aims to develop children through educational theater programs and fully staged productions.