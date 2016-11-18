Associate Degree grads guaranteed admission and credit transfer

Under a new program announced last week by Minnesota State University, students who complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum and earn a minimum 2.0 GPA* in an Associate of Arts (AA) degree from any Minnesota state college are guaranteed admission to every one of the seven Minnesota State universities with junior year status. This new collaboration ensures that students can seamlessly and reliably transfer from Minnesota State colleges to Minnesota State universities.

“Minnesota State provides an extraordinary education that is the most affordable and accessible option in the state,” said Virginia Arthur, president of Metropolitan State University. “With this guarantee, students can take full advantage of the significant cost savings our colleges and universities offer, graduate with significantly less debt than their peers, and emerge with the skills and knowledge needed to be prepared for the jobs of the future, provide for their families and contribute to their community and to the state’s economy.”

This guarantee saves students money because they can take advantage of the lower tuition rates at Minnesota State colleges for their freshman and sophomore years, then transfer to a Minnesota State university to complete their bachelor’s degree. Tuition and fees at a Minnesota State college are significantly lower – between one-half and one-tenth the cost – of other higher education options within the state.

“This guarantee is something that only Minnesota State can offer,” said Anne Blackhurst, president of Minnesota State University Moorhead. “In addition to our overall quality and affordability, it sets our state colleges and universities apart from other higher education options in Minnesota – both public and private. Only we can make this guarantee because we are a collaborative system focused on serving the needs of students and the state of Minnesota.”

While students who complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum and earn an Associate of Arts (AA) degree from any of the 26 Minnesota State community colleges are guaranteed admission and full credit transfer to any of the seven Minnesota State universities, this collaboration does not guarantee admittance to specific majors. Academic requirements for major degree programs at state universities vary. For this reason, students considering credit transfer should discuss their academic goals with an advisor at the state university they wish to attend.

The metro area colleges where students can complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum and earn an AA degree include:

Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Century College

Inver Hills Community College

Minneapolis Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Normandale Community College

North Hennepin Community College

Saint Paul College

The seven universities of Minnesota State that guarantee admittance from the state colleges listed above include:

Bemidji State University

Metropolitan State University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Southwest Minnesota State University

St. Cloud State University

Winona State University*

*Winona State University requires a minimum 2.4 GPA for AA degrees to be accepted.