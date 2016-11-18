Featured Section Top, News

Children say goodbye to their First Lady

By Ayanna Alexander, Howard University News Service

Michelle Obama hugs one of the awardees at the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House. Children from across the nation laughed, hugged and cried as they said goodbye to the first lady, who leaves office with her husband in January. Photos by Cheriss, Howard University News Service

Michelle Obama hugs one of the awardees at the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Awards ceremony at the White House. Children from across the nation laughed, hugged and cried as they said goodbye to the first lady, who leaves office with her husband in January. Photos by Cheriss, Howard University News Service

OBAMA — Children from all over the nation, some who had never ventured past their street corners and others who had never traveled outside their cities, stood in the White House and cried, the tears streaming down their face. They also laughed and giggled and hugged.

Youth from the Sphinx Organization in Flint,Mich., perform for awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Youth from the Sphinx Organization in Flint,Mich., perform for awards ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Scores from around the nation gathered for what was one of the final White House events for the Obamas.

Scores from around the nation gathered for what was one of the final White House events for the Obamas.

First Lady Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama

They were a diverse group, Black, Hispanic, Native American and gay, ages 12 to 18.

They had traveled to Washington from as far away as Arkansas and San Francisco to receive awards for their special arts organizations. They also got a chance to say goodbye to the first lady, Michelle Obama, a woman who they said made them feel like they too are a part of America.

“I’m more than happy,” said Noemi Negron after giving Obama a huge hug and mugging for the cameras. “As a woman of color, it just makes me so happy to see Michelle up there fighting for everybody’s rights.” Ian Aquino, an autistic 9-year-old, hugged Obama four times and wore an ear-to-ear smile throughout the program.

November 18, 2016

You may also like

image_selfie stick
Selfie Stick Dangers
photo courtesy: triplehelixblog.com
Social Media and Generation Cheat
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE