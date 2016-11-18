Children say goodbye to their First Lady

By Ayanna Alexander, Howard University News Service

OBAMA — Children from all over the nation, some who had never ventured past their street corners and others who had never traveled outside their cities, stood in the White House and cried, the tears streaming down their face. They also laughed and giggled and hugged.

They were a diverse group, Black, Hispanic, Native American and gay, ages 12 to 18.

They had traveled to Washington from as far away as Arkansas and San Francisco to receive awards for their special arts organizations. They also got a chance to say goodbye to the first lady, Michelle Obama, a woman who they said made them feel like they too are a part of America.

“I’m more than happy,” said Noemi Negron after giving Obama a huge hug and mugging for the cameras. “As a woman of color, it just makes me so happy to see Michelle up there fighting for everybody’s rights.” Ian Aquino, an autistic 9-year-old, hugged Obama four times and wore an ear-to-ear smile throughout the program.