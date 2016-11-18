Jack Radics: Jamaica’s new national treasure

(Black PR Wire) ATLANTA – Platinum-selling Jamaican recording artist Jack Radics has been hailed as one of Jamaica’s finest cultural ambassadors and a “national treasure” by Jewel Scott, Honorary Consul of the Jamaican Atlanta Consulate in Georgia.

Scott made the remarks as she issued the keynote address at the launch of Radics’ new album, “The Watershed,” at the Bassmint Production Studios last week in Atlanta.

Before a standing room only crowd filled with celebrities, industry professionals and well wishers, Scott called the launch of “The Watershed” album, “Another milestone in the artistic journey of one of Jamaica’s finest sons and one of our most distinguished cultural ambassadors.” She noted that in a career spanning nearly 30 years, Radics had held the flag of his nation high on stages across the world, and had refused to bow to commercial pressure to create anything but music he can be proud of.

“We are all the richer for the music he has given us as a producer, songwriter, bandleader and a singer,” stated Scott.

The event was hosted by hip-hop artist and radio DJ, Chubb Rock, of Majik 107.5 FM’s popular afternoon show “The Ride,” and featured performances by Radics along with the Blak Diamond Band, Rica Newell, and John “Jubu” Smith of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly fame.

The launch also featured the world premiere screening of the music video for “Love Is,” the first single from the album.

Three versions of “The Watershed” – main, acoustic and instrumental renditions – were all released simultaneously on Friday.

It was also announced that Radics will shortly be embarking on a major U.S. tour to promote the album.