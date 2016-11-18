McCollum calls Bannon appointment proof of Trump’s ugly direction

WASHINGTON – Rep. Betty McCollum (D – 4th Dist.) took to the House Floor, going on record to oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Stephen Bannon as chief strategist and senior counselor in the White House.

Bannon is the former executive editor of conservative and controversial Breitbart News and a leader of the alt-right movement.

“Donald Trump’s hateful campaign has divided our nation. After the election, Mr. Trump promised Americans that he would ‘bind the wounds of division,’” said the Minnesota congresswoman. “Yet his appointment of Stephen Bannon as chief White House strategist is proof of the ugly direction Mr. Trump intends to take our country. Bannon built his media career catering to white supremacists and anti-Semites. The fact that Republicans have been silent on Bannon’s appointment is a disturbing sign. It shows that the Republican Party has embraced Trump’s campaign agenda of blatant sexism, racial bigotry, and religious intolerance.”

McCollum called on her Congressional collogues to also speak out against Bannon’s appointment, calling his rhetoric “un-American.”

“This un-American ideology must be confronted both here in Congress and in our communities. For millions of people, including families in my district, Trump’s election means they are now living under a shroud of fear. Here in this House and at home in Minnesota, I pledge to keep fighting to defend our fellow Americans from Trump’s extreme agenda,” said McCollum. “If we want a strong America where all families have the opportunity to succeed, we must stand united and reject those who fan the flames of hate.”