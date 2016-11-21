All female hip-hop dance collective comes to Southern Theater

Twin Cities hip-hop dance duo and identical twin sisters, Iman Siferllah-Griffin and Khadijah Siferllah-Griffin, also known as Al Taw’am, along with their co-created collaborative SHE will present their hip-hop, street styles and urban dance production, “Abandon Outlines” at the Southern Theater Dec. 8 – Dec. 11.

Al Taw’am, known for their identical DNA and power moves is a locally and nationally recognized and awarded dance duo that uses their talent as dancers to bring about social change.

Performing at such events as Facing Race (Baltimore and Atlanta), The Noble Peace Prize Forum, World of Dance, and The Minnesota Secretary of State’s 50th Voter’s Rights Act Anniversary Celebration, they were recently invited to speak and perform at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Mass.

Out of their desire to increase the presence of women and girls in the Minnesota hip-hop dance community, the sisters created, SHE, which stands for She who Holds Everything, an all-female dance collective.

Earlier this year, SHE won the Minnesota Sage award for Outstanding Ensemble for their performance of “9th Inning in Rooted: A Choreographer’s Evening.”

Consisting of a middle school student to a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, SHE’s mission is to empower, educate, and encourage woman and girls to strive towards excellence through dance.

Tickets for “Abandon Outlines” at the Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., are available at www.southern.ticketworks.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=58.