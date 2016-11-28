North Polars are state champs

For the second time in 2016, the North Community High Polars brought home a state championship trophy.

The North football team bested Rushford-Peterson 30-14 on Nov. 26 to win the Class 1A Prep Bowl.

This is the first Minneapolis Public Schools Prep Bowl win in nearly half a century, and the first Prep Bowl to be held in the new U.S. Bank Stadium. Last spring, the Polars earned victory in the Class A state basketball championship. The win gave North its sixth state basketball championship – and its first since 2003.

The wins come as the school is making a major comeback after nearly being shuttered in 2010. Enrollment and graduation rates are at six-year highs; more than 70 percent of students graduated on time in 2015. Last year, 100 percent of North seniors participating in athletics graduated on time and with an average of a “B” GPA. In addition, the school now boasts two learning academies – the North Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (NSTEM) Academy and the Academy of Arts and Communications.