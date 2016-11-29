Articles, Featured Section Bottom, News

Trump is against the First Amendment

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It appears the Constitution doesn’t mean much to President-Elect Donald Trump.

In one of his infamous Twitter rants, this one coming in the early morning of Nov. 29, the former reality television personality who is soon to be the nation’s next president tweeted, “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail!”

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN)

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN)

The one slight problem with Trump’s rant is that the right to burn the American flag is protected speech under the Constitution’s First Amendment. This was confirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that came before it in 1989. That fact was not lost on Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN). Ellison, who is in the running to chair the Democratic National Committee, said Trump could benefit from a much-needed lesson in civics.

“The President-elect ought to acquaint himself with the First Amendment,” said Ellison in a statement.

Ellison’s critique of Trump’s rant went even further, likening his view to that of a dictator.

“The President-elect has suggested an unconstitutional punishment for a constitutionally protected act of speech. Taking away someone’s citizenship for an act of political speech is something we might expect from a dictator or despot – not the President of the United States,” said Ellison in his retort. “The Constitution protects every American’s right to free speech, and to protest – nobody should have to fear being jailed or deported for voicing their opinion.”

 

 

 

November 29, 2016

You may also like

The mood was tense during an election-night watch party at H. White Men’s Room in North Minneapolis. Harry Colbert, Jr.
We’ve been here before and we gon’ be alright
A racist message written inside a bathroom at Maple Grove Senior High School has sparked both outrage and terror. The message of hate went up the day after Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory in the contest to become our nation’s next president. The photo was taken by Moses Karngbaye, a student at Maple Grove High.
Trump win leads to racist incident at Maple Grove High
Carol Cao
Proposal: Immigrate to Mexico
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE