Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Jan. 9 – Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 9

JAZZ/SPOKEN WORD

McNally Smith Mondays

Golden’s Café and Deli

275 E. 4th St., St. Paul

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Join some of McNally Smith College of Music’s student performers Monday night’s at Golden’s.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Pledge Empire “Welcome Back from Australia”

First Avenue & 7th St. Entry

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

18-plus

$10 advance, $12 door

Welcome Ced Linus, Sti-Lo Reel and Prince Carlton back from Australia with performances by ek, Big Wiz, Lyric Marid and Reefa Rei.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Frozen Over

First Avenue & 7th St. Entry

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

18-plus

$10

Strange Oasis Entertainment presents Ness Nite, Lucien Parker, Drelli and DJ Smoov in the Entry.

Thursday, Jan. 12

BLUES/PERFORMANCE

Battle of the Blues Bands

Famous Dave’s Uptown

3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

Free

Hit up Famous Dave’s for some Barbecue and blues with new acts and Twin Cities staples.

Friday, Jan. 13

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

The Beatnuts X Big Pooh X Termanology

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., Saint Paul

8:30 p.m.

18-plus

$15 advance, $20 door

Hip-hop legends, The Beatnuts have given us classic tracks like “Props Ova Here” and “Watch Out Now.” For this show they play alongside Big Pooh of Little Brother fame and Termanology.

Saturday, Jan. 14

SOUL/PERFORMANCE

Patti LaBelle Live

State Theatre

805 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

$55-$105

Before selling her famous pies at Walmart, Patti LaBelle became one of the most respected voices in music. From her time with LaBelle to her solo career she’s got nothing but hits.

Sunday, Jan. 15

DANCE/PERFORMANCE

Jawaahir Dance Company’s 24th Annual Henna Party

Jawaahir Dance Studio Theater

1940 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Learn about Middle Eastern culture through dance, henna, food and more during this annual gathering.