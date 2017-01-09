Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Jan. 9 – Jan. 15
Monday, Jan. 9
JAZZ/SPOKEN WORD
McNally Smith Mondays
Golden’s Café and Deli
275 E. 4th St., St. Paul
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Join some of McNally Smith College of Music’s student performers Monday night’s at Golden’s.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Pledge Empire “Welcome Back from Australia”
First Avenue & 7th St. Entry
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$10 advance, $12 door
Welcome Ced Linus, Sti-Lo Reel and Prince Carlton back from Australia with performances by ek, Big Wiz, Lyric Marid and Reefa Rei.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Frozen Over
First Avenue & 7th St. Entry
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$10
Strange Oasis Entertainment presents Ness Nite, Lucien Parker, Drelli and DJ Smoov in the Entry.
Thursday, Jan. 12
BLUES/PERFORMANCE
Battle of the Blues Bands
Famous Dave’s Uptown
3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
7 p.m.
Free
Hit up Famous Dave’s for some Barbecue and blues with new acts and Twin Cities staples.
Friday, Jan. 13
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
The Beatnuts X Big Pooh X Termanology
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6 W. 6th St., Saint Paul
8:30 p.m.
18-plus
$15 advance, $20 door
Hip-hop legends, The Beatnuts have given us classic tracks like “Props Ova Here” and “Watch Out Now.” For this show they play alongside Big Pooh of Little Brother fame and Termanology.
Saturday, Jan. 14
SOUL/PERFORMANCE
Patti LaBelle Live
State Theatre
805 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
8 p.m.
$55-$105
Before selling her famous pies at Walmart, Patti LaBelle became one of the most respected voices in music. From her time with LaBelle to her solo career she’s got nothing but hits.
Sunday, Jan. 15
DANCE/PERFORMANCE
Jawaahir Dance Company’s 24th Annual Henna Party
Jawaahir Dance Studio Theater
1940 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Learn about Middle Eastern culture through dance, henna, food and more during this annual gathering.