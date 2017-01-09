Call for Black male mentors at Patrick Henry

A call has gone out to adult Black male community members.

The young Black male scholars at Patrick Henry High School need and want your mentorship. That’s the statement from the leadership team at Patrick Henry Senior High School, 4320 N Newton Ave, Minneapolis. They are asking for mentors to volunteer to join them for their 100 Black Men Strong event Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 p.m. – 3 p.m. The goal is to get more than 100 Black male professionals to engage with scholars in focused conversations about college, career, and life readiness.

“We want to flood our school with the presence of Black males. There is power in numbers; there is power in our community,” said Chris Fleming, Black male achievement coordinator at Henry.

Fleming said the program is looking for adults to engage scholars in authentic conversations about career, college, and life explorations. He is also asking for members of the community to spread the word about the event in order to reach at least 100 Black professionals.

The first portion of the event will be an engagement session with student-led breakouts followed by lunch. The event culminates with a second student-led breakout session.

“Your (Black male professionals) presence will send a strong message to our community about the power of Black males,” said Fleming. “Your presence will disrupt the single (negative) narrative of Black males; your presence will build dreams, roads of opportunities, and perspective for our Black males and create hope for the future for our Black males.”

To learn more about the 100 Black Men Strong program or to volunteer contact Fleming at (612) 668 – 2012 or Christopher.fleming@mpls.k12.mn.us.