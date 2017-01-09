Raeisha Williams: Commitments not platform

By Ingrid Ferlo

“I don’t believe in platforms.”

Those where the words of Minneapolis 5th Ward City Council candidate Raeisha Williams during a recent “Conversations with Al McFarlane” on KFAI (90.3 FM). “I believe they (platforms) are used to elevate the individual and speak all beautiful things. I have commitments,” said Williams.

The candidate outlined the five commitments that guide her campaign as economic development, community engagement, fair and affordable housing, youth and senior services and educational development.

Host Al McFarlane asked Williams about her views and plans on economic development for the community and she said economic development is one of her priorities because it is the foundation for community and neighborhood stabilization.

“Every sector, be it education, health, beautification and all others are dependent on economic activity,” said Williams. “We have a really low rate of Black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.”

Williams believes the infrastructure for economic development has been put in place already and it is a matter of putting it in the right places. One of the right places is small business creation, according to her. To further monitor the distribution of business development resources, Williams believes there is an essential need to install a North Minneapolis Development Center so people can access business development resources fairly. However, she believes that economic development on the Northside is a matter of political will.

“We have to put people in position who wants to see (business) be brought into North Minneapolis,” said Williams.

Williams spoke about gentrification and the marginalization from home ownership that the people from the poorest strata are facing. She said one of her goals as councilperson would be to protect the people who are being pushed out from their homes and are being denied home ownership.

Speaking on violence and lack of economic opportunities, Williams said substantial investments have been made to mitigate the violence and poverty in the community and yet there is still a high poverty rate, suggesting mismanagement.

“It’s important that we have leaders that are committed to the community and love the community” said Williams.

Williams said with the rich history of North Minneapolis the next city councilperson from the 5th needs to be a vanguard of that history and seek to write new, glorious chapters.

“There is so much rich history that I want to make sure that we hold on to, but apart from holding on to history, I want to expand,” said Williams.