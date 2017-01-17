Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Jan. 16 – Jan. 22

Monday, Jan. 16

CELEBRATION

31st Annual State of Minnesota Governor’s Council Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Youth Rally – State Capitol Building

75 Rev. Dr. Martin Lither King, Jr. Blvd., St. Paul

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Program – Ordway Center for Performing Arts

345 Washington St., St. Paul

10 a.m. – noon

Free

The governor’s annual celebrating begins with a rally and march from the Capitol to the Ordway, where the program portion takes place. The program features Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Caroline Wanga, chief diversity officer for Target Corporation. The program is hosted by KSTP’s Brandi Powell and features music by the Sounds of Blackness.

CELEBRATION

27th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast

Minneapolis Convention Center

1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 a.m. (TPT viewing 8 a.m.)

Myrlie Evers-Williams, civil rights leader, author and wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers, will give the keynote speech at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Entertainment will be provided by Vocal Essence featuring Melanie DeMore.

CELEBRATION

Luther Seminary Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance

Luther Seminary Chapel of the Incarnation, Olson Campus Center

1490 Fulham St., St. Paul

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hear from keynote speaker Ericka Huggins along with Pastor Danny Givens, Jr. in this celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

REGGAE/PERFORMANCE

New Primitives

Shaw’s Bar and Grill

1528 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis

8:30 p.m.

Free

Tuesdays enjoy free reggae at Shaw’s with New Primitives.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

JAZZ/PERFORMANCE

Roy Hargrove

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

$25-$45

Jazz great Roy Hargrove is a Grammy winner who has transcended the genre and collaborated with artists such as D’Angelo, Macy Gray, Nile Rodgers and Common.

Thursday, Jan. 19

PERFORMANCE

Okwui Okpokwasili “Poor People’s TV Room”

Walker Art Center

1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m. (runs through Jan. 21)

$25

Known for her intensely powerful performances, Bessie Award-winning Okwui Okpokwasili considers the collective amnesia around women’s resistance movements in Nigeria, from the Igbo Women’s War of 1929 to the recent Boko Haram kidnappings and #BringBackOurGirls campaign. With collaborator Peter Born, she and three female performers mix ritualistic and hallucinogenic movement, song, video and text.

VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMANCE

Bored Control, A Skateboard, Literary and Hip-Hop Arts Show

The Loft Literary Center

1011 Washington Ave. S., Suite 200, Minneapolis

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The students of The FAIR School have worked for more than three months to create 40-plus original works of art on skateboards. In partnership with The Loft Literary Center, and Hip-Hop History, the opening night will be a visual and performance arts exhibition of all student artists.

Friday, Jan. 20

BOOK RELEASE

Donte Collins’ Book Release Party

Augsburg College, Foss Center, Tjornhom-Nelson Theater

2211 Riverside Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Spoken word poet Donte Collins releases his chap book, “Autopsy.” Hosted by two-time National Poetry Slam Champion Guante, the event features performances by Keno Evol, Antonio Duke, Fatima Camara, Tish Jones and Khary Jackson.

Saturday, Jan. 21

STEPPERS

Chocolate N Vanilla Affair

Crowne Plaza Minneapolis Northstar Downtown

618 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

21-plus

$15 advance

This event is for lovers of the Chicago-born dance culture known as stepping.

Sunday, Jan. 22

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Gaines FM Album Release Party

7th Street Entry

701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

18-plus

$5

Up and coming hip-hop artist Gaines FM releases his new project, “Smile” with performances by Travis Gorman, Cram, Devon Reason, V.I.C.E. Boys and DJ Smoove.