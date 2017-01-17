Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Jan. 16 – Jan. 22
Monday, Jan. 16
CELEBRATION
31st Annual State of Minnesota Governor’s Council Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Youth Rally – State Capitol Building
75 Rev. Dr. Martin Lither King, Jr. Blvd., St. Paul
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Program – Ordway Center for Performing Arts
345 Washington St., St. Paul
10 a.m. – noon
Free
The governor’s annual celebrating begins with a rally and march from the Capitol to the Ordway, where the program portion takes place. The program features Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Caroline Wanga, chief diversity officer for Target Corporation. The program is hosted by KSTP’s Brandi Powell and features music by the Sounds of Blackness.
CELEBRATION
27th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast
Minneapolis Convention Center
1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis
7 a.m. (TPT viewing 8 a.m.)
Myrlie Evers-Williams, civil rights leader, author and wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers, will give the keynote speech at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Entertainment will be provided by Vocal Essence featuring Melanie DeMore.
CELEBRATION
Luther Seminary Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance
Luther Seminary Chapel of the Incarnation, Olson Campus Center
1490 Fulham St., St. Paul
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hear from keynote speaker Ericka Huggins along with Pastor Danny Givens, Jr. in this celebration of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
REGGAE/PERFORMANCE
New Primitives
Shaw’s Bar and Grill
1528 University Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
8:30 p.m.
Free
Tuesdays enjoy free reggae at Shaw’s with New Primitives.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
JAZZ/PERFORMANCE
Roy Hargrove
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
$25-$45
Jazz great Roy Hargrove is a Grammy winner who has transcended the genre and collaborated with artists such as D’Angelo, Macy Gray, Nile Rodgers and Common.
Thursday, Jan. 19
PERFORMANCE
Okwui Okpokwasili “Poor People’s TV Room”
Walker Art Center
1750 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m. (runs through Jan. 21)
$25
Known for her intensely powerful performances, Bessie Award-winning Okwui Okpokwasili considers the collective amnesia around women’s resistance movements in Nigeria, from the Igbo Women’s War of 1929 to the recent Boko Haram kidnappings and #BringBackOurGirls campaign. With collaborator Peter Born, she and three female performers mix ritualistic and hallucinogenic movement, song, video and text.
VISUAL ARTS/PERFORMANCE
Bored Control, A Skateboard, Literary and Hip-Hop Arts Show
The Loft Literary Center
1011 Washington Ave. S., Suite 200, Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The students of The FAIR School have worked for more than three months to create 40-plus original works of art on skateboards. In partnership with The Loft Literary Center, and Hip-Hop History, the opening night will be a visual and performance arts exhibition of all student artists.
Friday, Jan. 20
BOOK RELEASE
Donte Collins’ Book Release Party
Augsburg College, Foss Center, Tjornhom-Nelson Theater
2211 Riverside Ave. S., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Spoken word poet Donte Collins releases his chap book, “Autopsy.” Hosted by two-time National Poetry Slam Champion Guante, the event features performances by Keno Evol, Antonio Duke, Fatima Camara, Tish Jones and Khary Jackson.
Saturday, Jan. 21
STEPPERS
Chocolate N Vanilla Affair
Crowne Plaza Minneapolis Northstar Downtown
618 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
21-plus
$15 advance
This event is for lovers of the Chicago-born dance culture known as stepping.
Sunday, Jan. 22
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Gaines FM Album Release Party
7th Street Entry
701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$5
Up and coming hip-hop artist Gaines FM releases his new project, “Smile” with performances by Travis Gorman, Cram, Devon Reason, V.I.C.E. Boys and DJ Smoove.