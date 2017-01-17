Senate DFL Caucus elects Hayden, Kent, Assistant Leaders

Sen. Jeff Hayden (Minneapolis-DFL) and Senator Susan Kent (Woodbury-DFL) were elected to serve as Assistant Leaders for the 2017-2018 biennium. Senate DFL Caucus Leader Tom Bakk (DFL-Cook) praised the election of the two leaders.

“I look forward to working with Sen. Kent and Sen. Hayden to represent the values and needs of hardworking Minnesotans, here at the legislature. I’m glad to have the opportunity to have two strong voices from different regions joining the discussion of important issues our caucus faces,” said Bakk.

Hayden represents Minneapolis neighborhoods of Phillips, East Phillips, West Phillips, Ventura Village, Powerderhorn, Whittier, Kingfield, Tangletown, Bryant, Field, Central, Lyndale and Regina. He was elected to the House in 2008 where he served until his election to the Senate in 2011. Hayden serves as Ranking Member on the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee and has a strong background in healthcare, racial equity and economic issues. Before coming to the legislature Hayden worked as a Regional Manager at Hearth Connection.

“Having previously served as a part of this leadership team, I am grateful to have the renewed confidence of my colleagues. Minnesota is made up of very diverse and differing communities, I will continue to be a strong voice for their interests,” said Hayden.

Kent represents the communities of Woodbury, Maplewood, Oakdale and Landfall. She was elected to the Senate in 2012 and serves as the Ranking Member on the E-12 Policy Committee. Before her election to the Senate, Kent was a small business owner, local education advocate, and worked in the marketing and communications industry.

“I am excited to be elected to Assistant Leader by my colleagues. I look forward to working as a part of this leadership team on the issues most important to Minnesotans – high quality education, supporting a robust economy and investing in our transportation infrastructure,” said Kent. “I have the privilege of serving vibrant suburban communities and I am pleased to have this opportunity to bring the unique perspectives of suburban communities to legislative discussions.”