‘Niecey’ Warren remembered for her heart and smile

Darsalle Denise “Niecey” Warren, born Oct. 10, 1964 in Minneapolis, peacefully passed away at home on Jan. 30 after a long fight to recover from a massive stroke.

Warren attended Willard Elementary School, Jordan Jr. High and North Community High School. After high school Warren completed training and certification as a travel agent. A hard-working woman, Warren had many jobs throughout her lifetime including working as a dietary aide at Bryn Mawr Nursing Home, as well as, at a shelter for children. She started her career in transit at PICA head start where she drove the school bus for many years. Warren’s last job was as a bus driver for the Metro Transit System, where she recently received an award for being at the company for 10 years.

Not only was she a hard worker but she was a very loving and caring person who opened her doors to children in foster care for over 20 years.

Warren was an outgoing, free spirited and loving person recognized by her beautiful smile. She loved her family and friends and opened her arms and doors to many during the holidays and other festive occasions. Her kids would say, “There’s no love greater than our mothers love, her love was pure, genuine and one of a kind.”

Warren is survived by her mother, Juanita Sue Moss, father Richard Dale Warren, Sr., son, Rashodd Warren, daughter Lekeiah Warren-King, granddaughter Rashona Mapps, brother, Richard Dale Warren Jr., aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends. Warren was preceded in death by Erma Jean Moss (grandmother) and Wilbert H. Moss (grandfather).

A memorial service will be held Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 3355 N. 4th St., Minneapolis.