Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Feb. 13 – Feb. 19

Monday, Feb. 13

PRODUCTION/HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Heavy Rotation MC Producer Showcase

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Classic hip-hop spins all night with performances by Sun Wu Kong, Tommy Karate, DJ Cassieopeia, T-Lashawn, Wash Your Dome, Dlee & Flash, Forecast and more.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

DATING/PARTY

Anti-Valentine’s Day

Radisson Red Minneapolis

609 3rd St., Minneapolis

3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

If you couldn’t find a date you can come to the Radisson Red for speed dating, DJs, happy hour specials, board and video games and more.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

COMEDY

Shed G Comedy Series featuring Brandon “Hot Sauce” Glover

Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

21-plus

$15 advance, $20 door

The long-running Shed G Comedy Series has moved to the Parkway Theater in South Minneapolis. To kick off the move Shed is bringing comedy favorite Brandon “Hot Sauce” Glover. Glover has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central, BET’s “Comic View,” Aspire TV’s “We Got Next” and more, recently taping at special for Netflix. Advance tickets are online at www.vitalculture.com/events/detail/3330.

PRODUCTION

Last of the Record Buyers

Honey

205 E Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Hip-hop producers sign up at 9:30 p.m. to play whatever you want from your catalog.

Thursday, Feb. 16

SPOKEN WORD/NEO-SOUL/PERFORMANCE

The Feels – A Night of Resilience

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8

The popular Soul Tools Entertainment and KBEM Jazz 88 sponsored event dedicated to healing, The Feels features an all-star cast with vocalist Proper-T of ZuluZuluu, emcee King Fuvi, poet Lady TCB, comedian Trevor Wade and sounds by DJ Miss Brit.

Friday, Feb. 17

FUNK/R&B/PERFORMANCE

Jay Young and the Lyric Factory – Bandwidth: RadioPlay Vol.2

Jazz Central Studios

407 Central Ave. S.E., Minneapolis

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This annual event features some of the Twin Cities best musicians covering music from Bobby Brown, Thelonious Monk, Tina Turner and more.

Saturday, Feb. 18

JAZZ/PARTY

To Thee Nines FLY Edition

Five Event Center

2917 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

21-plus

$25 advance, $30 door

Thee Urbane Life presents one of its signature events, To Thee Nines, featuring a live jazz trio and DJ A-Quil. Complimentary valet and complimentary hor d’oeuvres are included in the price for this dress affair.

Sunday, Feb. 19

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

5th Annual HipHop4Autism

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., Saint Paul

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

SP Style and The Autism Society of Minnesota presents the 5th Annual HipHop4Autism, a live show to benefit and create awareness for autism featuring performances by Carnage the Executioner, SP Style All Stars, Maria Isa, St. Paul Slim, Big Wiz, Frostbyte, T.O.N.Y, Kamillion, Divinci and other special guests.