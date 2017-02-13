Women’s March protests Trump presidency

By Ingrid Ferlo –

The day after the inauguration of the President Donald Trump, almost three million women across the United States – more than 90,000 in Minnesota alone – took to the streets to show their discontent with the new president.

The march brought together women from all races and backgrounds.

“We often say we have a sisterhood of women, and that is true, but even in that sisterhood we have immigrants, African-American, Latina and White – and we as women face different challenges because of our background and ethnicities,” said Raesiha Williams, activist and political candidate who was a featured speaker at the march.

Williams was recently part of the “Conversations with Al McFarlane” on KFAI 90.3 FM, which airs live every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and reaches global audiences on www.kfai.org.

In addition to marches in multiple United States cities, there were anti-Trump marches in other countries putting the figure of protesters at an estimated four and a half million people. Most people protested against racist, misogynistic and inflammatory rhetoric used by Trump during his campaign. Women also marched against foretold plans of cutting budget support for women health reproduction services, such as Planned Parenthood.

“The organizers here did an exceptional job to bring all women to the table,” said Williams, stating that integration was one of the key outcomes of the march.

While the movement that was able to bring together women from all backgrounds, it also attracted several men.

“You had men and boys supporting their moms, wives and daughters participating in the march, saying ‘we hear you, we see you, we know your issues are real,’” said Williams.

Organizers of the march say they are working on methods to keep the momentum of the movement going. Williams said the recent executive order banning Muslim immigration sparked a lot of fresh anger and she foresees the current administration’s actions will keep marchers active in the struggle for equality. She said the multiethnic march will filter into other movements such as Black Lives Matter.