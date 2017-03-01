Ellison responds to Trump’s speech to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While President Donald Trump was able to stay on message during his Tuesday night speech to the joint session of Congress, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), deputy chair of the DNC, said one hour’s-long speech does not erase the rhetoric of his campaign and the deeds of his first month in office.

“President Trump has spent his first five weeks in office making it harder for low-income people to buy a house, rolling back Wall Street regulations, vilifying and scapegoating immigrants and people of color, and taking advantage of working people,” said Ellison in a statement. “In his first address to a joint session of Congress, he gave us no indication that we should expect anything different over the next four years.”

Ellison said he will fully resist the efforts of Trump to divide America and rollback gains of previously marginalized people.

“As long as the president is committed to dividing Americans and making life more difficult for millions of Americans, I will remain committed to standing in his way,” said Ellison. “You can count on that.”

While Trump started his speech condemning acts of hate against Jewish Americans and others, many say he came off as disingenuous; calling for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, pushing forward the Dakota Access Pipeline that would desecrate sacred Native-American land and renewing his promise to enact a travel ban of individuals from Muslim majority countries.