Aesthetically It!

March 6 – March 12
Monday, March 6
HIP-HOP
Dlee and Flash are now “The Technics”
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$5
Enjoy a night of loop-based music at Honey.
Tuesday, March 7
REGGAE
International Reggae All-Stars
Bunkers
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$6
Catch the Twin Cities longest running weekly live reggae night with the International Reggae All-Stars at Bunkers.
Wednesday, March 8
ART EXHIBIT
“Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race and a Nation on Stage”
Minnesota History Center
345 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
For the past 40 years, Penumbra has ignited social change through art grounded in the African-American experience. The “Penumbra at 40” exhibit provides a behind-the-scenes look at the founding and history of the nation’s largest and preeminent African-American theater. Original scripts, props, costumes and more document Penumbra’s epic journey and its unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and social justice.
Thursday, March 9
CONCERT
KFAI International Women’s Day Concert
Hook and Ladder
3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis
7 p.m.
21-plus
$10-$15
Celebrate International Women’s Day with an eclectic lineup of women. This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange. Performers include Pinkmouth, Flaw’lyss, Gigi Bisong, Solo Star, Millie Gibson, Lady Midnight, Elena, DJ Cassieopeia and DJ Daddy Rox.
Friday, March 10
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
The Big Bang
7th Street Entry
701 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
18-plus
$5 advance, $7 door
Go 95.3 FM and Stophouse present J. Plaza, Baby Shel, Cashinova, Sieed Brown, DJ Rich Lee and Nug Mama for the Big Bang.
Saturday, March 11
ARTIST TALK/VISUAL ART
Artist Talk: Postcommodity
Walker Art Center
725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
During this artist talk, Postcommodity members Raven Chacon, Cristóbal Martínez and Kade Twist will discuss “Repellent Fence,” their practice of community-engaged land art, and themes in “2043: No Es Un Sueño,” the newest contribution to the Walker’s ongoing Artist Op-Ed series.
Sunday, March 12
DISCUSSION
Barbershop Conversations: Love and Mental Health
H. White Men’s Room
1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
With this discussion, “Barbershop Conversations” will focus on suggestions and tools that can be used to help someone who is dating a person who may be struggling with a mental illness.