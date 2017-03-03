Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

March 6 – March 12

Monday, March 6

HIP-HOP

Dlee and Flash are now “The Technics”

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$5

Enjoy a night of loop-based music at Honey.

Tuesday, March 7

REGGAE

International Reggae All-Stars

Bunkers

761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$6

Catch the Twin Cities longest running weekly live reggae night with the International Reggae All-Stars at Bunkers.

Wednesday, March 8

ART EXHIBIT

“Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race and a Nation on Stage”

Minnesota History Center

345 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For the past 40 years, Penumbra has ignited social change through art grounded in the African-American experience. The “Penumbra at 40” exhibit provides a behind-the-scenes look at the founding and history of the nation’s largest and preeminent African-American theater. Original scripts, props, costumes and more document Penumbra’s epic journey and its unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and social justice.

Thursday, March 9

CONCERT

KFAI International Women’s Day Concert

Hook and Ladder

3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

21-plus

$10-$15

Celebrate International Women’s Day with an eclectic lineup of women. This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange. Performers include Pinkmouth, Flaw’lyss, Gigi Bisong, Solo Star, Millie Gibson, Lady Midnight, Elena, DJ Cassieopeia and DJ Daddy Rox.

Friday, March 10

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

The Big Bang

7th Street Entry

701 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

18-plus

$5 advance, $7 door

Go 95.3 FM and Stophouse present J. Plaza, Baby Shel, Cashinova, Sieed Brown, DJ Rich Lee and Nug Mama for the Big Bang.

Saturday, March 11

ARTIST TALK/VISUAL ART

Artist Talk: Postcommodity

Walker Art Center

725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

During this artist talk, Postcommodity members Raven Chacon, Cristóbal Martínez and Kade Twist will discuss “Repellent Fence,” their practice of community-engaged land art, and themes in “2043: No Es Un Sueño,” the newest contribution to the Walker’s ongoing Artist Op-Ed series.

Sunday, March 12

DISCUSSION

Barbershop Conversations: Love and Mental Health

H. White Men’s Room

1500 44th Ave. N., Minneapolis

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

With this discussion, “Barbershop Conversations” will focus on suggestions and tools that can be used to help someone who is dating a person who may be struggling with a mental illness.