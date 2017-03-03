Partnership connects Education Minnesota to communities served by ethnic media

Education Minnesota, the leading advocate for public education in the state, announced a new partnership with McFarlane Media and Minnesota Multicultural Media Consortium to create a marketing and public awareness campaign connecting Minnesota communities of color and American Indian communities to the mission of Education Minnesota.

The two-year agreement represents the latest initiative in an ongoing effort by the union to prioritize its outreach efforts to these communities.

“Two of the greatest challenges facing public education in Minnesota are raising the achievement of students of color and persuading more promising young people of color to consider teaching as a career,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “Our goals with this partnership are to create deeper conversations with communities of color about how to help all students succeed and to, frankly, recruit and retain more teachers who look like and share cultural ties to the students in Minnesota’s increasingly diverse classrooms.”

The partnership will feature monthly print advertisements in eight publications supported by the consortium. Publications in this campaign include African News Journal, Hmong Today, Insight News, Latino American Today, La Prensa, Mshale, Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and The Circle, with the possibility of more media outlets to be added in the future.

Education Minnesota’s members include teachers and education support professionals in Minnesota’s public school districts, faculty members at Minnesota’s community and technical colleges and University of Minnesota campuses in Duluth and Crookston, retired educators and student teachers. Education Minnesota is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and AFL-CIO. More information about Education Minnesota is available at www.educationminnesota.org.