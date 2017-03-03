Teachers ask legislators to focus on student needs

More than 40 teachers of color attended a Feb. 28 news conference at the Capitol to ask Minnesota lawmakers to refocus their efforts on the actual needs of students of color, rather than creating new tax breaks for wealthy individuals and powerful corporations.

“There’s a giant disconnect between what we’re hearing the Legislature wants to do for education and what we’re seeing in our classrooms every day,” said Yzolde Chepokas, a teacher from Eden Prairie and member of the League of Latino Educators. “We’re coming to the Capitol to share what we know will benefit our students and their families. It’s time for the people who do the work to have their say.”

The event was organized by Education Minnesota’s Ethnic Minority Affairs Committee in collaboration with the Coalition to Increase Teachers of Color and American Indian Teachers in MN, Navigate MN, ISAIAH, Out Front, SEIU, the African-American Educators Forum, American Indian Education Professionals, League of Latino Educators, Pan-Asian Educators Forum and other community groups.

At the news conference educators called for an increasing state investments in restorative justice practices in schools, which they say have been shown to reduce racial disparities in school discipline, legislative changes to ensure schools are safe and welcoming for all students and staff and new policies to recruit and retain more teachers of color in Minnesota schools.

After the news conference, the teachers of color met with lawmakers throughout the Capitol complex.