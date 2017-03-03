Featured Section Top, News

Teachers ask legislators to focus on student needs

Kim Colbert (at podium), a language arts teacher from St. Paul Central High School, speaks at a press conference calling on Minnesota lawmakers to refocus their efforts on the needs of students of color. Photo courtesy of Education Minnesota

Kim Colbert (at podium), a language arts teacher from St. Paul Central High School, speaks at a press conference calling on Minnesota lawmakers to refocus their efforts on the needs of students of color.
Photo courtesy of Education Minnesota

More than 40 teachers of color attended a Feb. 28 news conference at the Capitol to ask Minnesota lawmakers to refocus their efforts on the actual needs of students of color, rather than creating new tax breaks for wealthy individuals and powerful corporations.

“There’s a giant disconnect between what we’re hearing the Legislature wants to do for education and what we’re seeing in our classrooms every day,” said Yzolde Chepokas, a teacher from Eden Prairie and member of the League of Latino Educators. “We’re coming to the Capitol to share what we know will benefit our students and their families. It’s time for the people who do the work to have their say.”

The event was organized by Education Minnesota’s Ethnic Minority Affairs Committee in collaboration with the Coalition to Increase Teachers of Color and American Indian Teachers in MN, Navigate MN, ISAIAH, Out Front, SEIU, the African-American Educators Forum, American Indian Education Professionals, League of Latino Educators, Pan-Asian Educators Forum and other community groups.

At the news conference educators called for an increasing state investments in restorative justice practices in schools, which they say have been shown to reduce racial disparities in school discipline, legislative changes to ensure schools are safe and welcoming for all students and staff and new policies to recruit and retain more teachers of color in Minnesota schools.
After the news conference, the teachers of color met with lawmakers throughout the Capitol complex.

March 3, 2017
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE