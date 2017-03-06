Hayden, lawmakers address gun violence prevention; honor Taylor Hayden memory

Deputy Caucus Leader Sen. Jeff Hayden (DFL-Minneapolis), Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), and Sen. Dan Schoen (DFL-St. Paul Park) joined gun violence prevention advocates on Feb. 23 to unveil legislation to help reduce gun violence in Minnesota.

Feb. 23 is an important day for Hayden and his family. The day would have been his younger sister Taylor Hayden’s 26th birthday. Tragically, Taylor Hayden died as a result of gun violence last year while on a vacation with friends.

Joined by Hayden, Latz and Schoen were Joyce Hayden – mother to Taylor Hayden, Minneapolis Chief of Police Janeé Harteau, Rep. Fue Lee (DFL-Minneapolis), Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Rep. Dave Pinto (DFL-St. Paul), Maplewood Chief of Police Paul Schnell, gun violence survivor Tim Nelson, St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtel and Everytown spokesperson and gun violence survivor Lucy McBath.