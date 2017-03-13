Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

Mar. 13 – Mar. 25

Monday,

Mar. 13

HIP-HOP

Rodeo | Rap and R&B Mondays on LynLake

The Country Bar

3006 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

No cover

Catch a new industry night in Uptown featuring DJ Just Nine and DJ Frank Castle (and the wings are on point).

Tuesday,

Mar. 14

REGGAE

International Reggae All-Stars

Bunkers

761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$6

Catch the Twin Cities’ longest running weekly live reggae night with artists from across the globe.

Wednesday,

Mar. 15

HIP HOP

Rakim

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., St. Paul

7:30 p.m.

21-plus

$25

Rakim, or The R as hip-hop heads know him, is considered one of the greatest to every touch the microphone. With a slew of classic hits this show is sure to be a memorable one. Guest performances by Truth Maze, Farr Well, and DJ Francisco. Hosted by Niles.

Thursday,

Mar. 16

HIP-HOP

Mobb Deep

Privé Minneapolis

315 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

21-plus

$30-$70

Havoc and Prodigy represent that good grimy side of hip-hop. These hip-hop legends and Queensbridge natives will get you “stuck off the realness” at Privé.

Friday,

Mar. 17

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

P.O.S.

First Avenue & 7th St. Entry

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

18-plus

$15 advance, $18 door

Hip-hop/punk musician, P.O.S., has been a top tier act in Minnesota since the release of his album “Audition” in 2006. With the release of his new project, “Chill Dummy,” look for more crossover smash hits. See him with with Zuluzuluu and Invisible Boy.

Saturday,

Mar. 18

JAZZ/SOUL PERFORMANCE

Liv Warfield, Shelby J and Judith Hill

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$45-$70

Liv Warfield and Judith Hill, both protégées of Prince, join Shelby J for what promises to be a can’t miss experience.

Sunday,

Mar. 19

VISUAL ART

We the People

2001A Space

2001 5th St. N.E., Minneapolis

1p.m. – 4 p.m.

Large scale paintings will be on display from Loretta Bebeau based on interactions with immigrant youth.

Monday,

Mar. 20

OPEN MIC

McNally Smith Mondays: Open Jam

Golden’s Lowertown

275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

18-plus

No cover

McNally Smith students J.C. and Tomas present this weekly open mic.

Tuesday,

Mar. 21

LIVE PODCAST

The What If? Podcast – Live Episode Recording

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

21-plus

No cover

Producer Big Cats and MC Homeless Ryan K present their new podcast about weird worldly topics with special guest Eric Mayson.

Wednesday,

March 22

BOOK READING

In the Shadow of Green Man

Augsburg College

720 S. 22nd Ave., Minneapolis

4 p.m – 6 p.m.

Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin will talk in the Christensen Center about his journey out of poverty through food.

Thursday,

Mar. 23

FUNDRAISER/WINE TASTING

Taste of West Broadway

MPLS Photo Center

2400 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

$35 advance, $50 door

This local beer and wine tasting event will showcase a number of Northside businesses.

Friday,

Mar. 24

SOUL/PERFORMANCE

An Evening with Dahlia Jones

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

11 p.m.

21-plus

$8

Singer Dahlia Jones takes the stage alongside Brandon Commodore on drums, Yohannes Tona on bass, Danny Solano on guitar and Rob Coleman on keys.

Saturday,

Mar. 25

DJ NIGHT

The K***uation

First Avenue

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

18-plus

$10 advance, $12 door

This popular night of women performers has taken the city by storm. DJ Keezy is fresh off of announcing performances at SXSW and Soundset. She presents the show with Coco and Breezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, The Lioness, Vie Boheme, Alissa Paris, Al Taw’am – The Twins, Mica May and Serene Supreme.

Sunday,

Mar. 26

WORKSHOP

Desire Mapping

People’s Movement Center

763 E 41st St., Minneapolis

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$15-$50 (sliding scale fee)

Dr. Jaime Grant is an intimate relationship coach, researcher and writer who has been active in LGBT, women’s and racial justice movements since the late 1980s. Her Desire Mapping workshops weave together body positivity with gender, race, disability and economic justice into an experience of desire liberation.