Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
Mar. 13 – Mar. 25
Monday,
Mar. 13
HIP-HOP
Rodeo | Rap and R&B Mondays on LynLake
The Country Bar
3006 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
No cover
Catch a new industry night in Uptown featuring DJ Just Nine and DJ Frank Castle (and the wings are on point).
Tuesday,
Mar. 14
REGGAE
International Reggae All-Stars
Bunkers
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$6
Catch the Twin Cities’ longest running weekly live reggae night with artists from across the globe.
Wednesday,
Mar. 15
HIP HOP
Rakim
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6 W. 6th St., St. Paul
7:30 p.m.
21-plus
$25
Rakim, or The R as hip-hop heads know him, is considered one of the greatest to every touch the microphone. With a slew of classic hits this show is sure to be a memorable one. Guest performances by Truth Maze, Farr Well, and DJ Francisco. Hosted by Niles.
Thursday,
Mar. 16
HIP-HOP
Mobb Deep
Privé Minneapolis
315 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
21-plus
$30-$70
Havoc and Prodigy represent that good grimy side of hip-hop. These hip-hop legends and Queensbridge natives will get you “stuck off the realness” at Privé.
Friday,
Mar. 17
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
P.O.S.
First Avenue & 7th St. Entry
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
18-plus
$15 advance, $18 door
Hip-hop/punk musician, P.O.S., has been a top tier act in Minnesota since the release of his album “Audition” in 2006. With the release of his new project, “Chill Dummy,” look for more crossover smash hits. See him with with Zuluzuluu and Invisible Boy.
Saturday,
Mar. 18
JAZZ/SOUL PERFORMANCE
Liv Warfield, Shelby J and Judith Hill
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
$45-$70
Liv Warfield and Judith Hill, both protégées of Prince, join Shelby J for what promises to be a can’t miss experience.
Sunday,
Mar. 19
VISUAL ART
We the People
2001A Space
2001 5th St. N.E., Minneapolis
1p.m. – 4 p.m.
Large scale paintings will be on display from Loretta Bebeau based on interactions with immigrant youth.
Monday,
Mar. 20
OPEN MIC
McNally Smith Mondays: Open Jam
Golden’s Lowertown
275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
18-plus
No cover
McNally Smith students J.C. and Tomas present this weekly open mic.
Tuesday,
Mar. 21
LIVE PODCAST
The What If? Podcast – Live Episode Recording
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
21-plus
No cover
Producer Big Cats and MC Homeless Ryan K present their new podcast about weird worldly topics with special guest Eric Mayson.
Wednesday,
March 22
BOOK READING
In the Shadow of Green Man
Augsburg College
720 S. 22nd Ave., Minneapolis
4 p.m – 6 p.m.
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin will talk in the Christensen Center about his journey out of poverty through food.
Thursday,
Mar. 23
FUNDRAISER/WINE TASTING
Taste of West Broadway
MPLS Photo Center
2400 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
$35 advance, $50 door
This local beer and wine tasting event will showcase a number of Northside businesses.
Friday,
Mar. 24
SOUL/PERFORMANCE
An Evening with Dahlia Jones
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
11 p.m.
21-plus
$8
Singer Dahlia Jones takes the stage alongside Brandon Commodore on drums, Yohannes Tona on bass, Danny Solano on guitar and Rob Coleman on keys.
Saturday,
Mar. 25
DJ NIGHT
The K***uation
First Avenue
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
18-plus
$10 advance, $12 door
This popular night of women performers has taken the city by storm. DJ Keezy is fresh off of announcing performances at SXSW and Soundset. She presents the show with Coco and Breezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, The Lioness, Vie Boheme, Alissa Paris, Al Taw’am – The Twins, Mica May and Serene Supreme.
Sunday,
Mar. 26
WORKSHOP
Desire Mapping
People’s Movement Center
763 E 41st St., Minneapolis
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
$15-$50 (sliding scale fee)
Dr. Jaime Grant is an intimate relationship coach, researcher and writer who has been active in LGBT, women’s and racial justice movements since the late 1980s. Her Desire Mapping workshops weave together body positivity with gender, race, disability and economic justice into an experience of desire liberation.