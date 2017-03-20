Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

March 20 – April 2

Monday,

Mar. 20

OPEN MIC

McNally Smith Mondays: Open Jam

Golden’s Lowertown

275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

18-plus

No cover

McNally Smith students J.C. and Tomas present this weekly open mic.

Tuesday,

Mar. 21

LIVE PODCAST

The What If? Podcast – Live Episode Recording

Nomad World Pub

501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

21-plus

No cover

Producer Big Cats and MC Homeless Ryan K present their new podcast about weird worldly topics with special guest Eric Mayson.

Wednesday,

March 22

BOOK READING

In the Shadow of Green Man

Augsburg College

720 S. 22nd Ave., Minneapolis

4 p.m – 6 p.m.

Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin will talk in the Christensen Center about his journey out of poverty through food.

Thursday,

Mar. 23

FUNDRAISER/WINE TASTING

Taste of West Broadway

MPLS Photo Center

2400 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

$35 advance, $50 door

This local beer and wine tasting event will showcase a number of Northside businesses.

Friday,

Mar. 24

SOUL/PERFORMANCE

An Evening with Dahlia Jones

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

11 p.m.

21-plus

$8

Singer Dahlia Jones takes the stage alongside Brandon Commodore on drums, Yohannes Tona on bass, Danny Solano on guitar and Rob Coleman on keys.

Saturday,

Mar. 25

DJ NIGHT

The K***uation

First Avenue

701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

18-plus

$10 advance, $12 door

This popular night of women performers has taken the city by storm. DJ Keezy is fresh off of announcing performances at SXSW and Soundset. She presents the show with Coco and Breezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, The Lioness, Vie Boheme, Alissa Paris, Al Taw’am – The Twins, Mica May and Serene Supreme.

Sunday,

Mar. 26

WORKSHOP

Desire Mapping

People’s Movement Center

763 E 41st St., Minneapolis

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

$15-$50 (sliding scale fee)

Dr. Jaime Grant is an intimate relationship coach, researcher and writer who has been active in LGBT, women’s and racial justice movements since the late 1980s. Her Desire Mapping workshops weave together body positivity with gender, race, disability and economic justice into an experience of desire liberation.

Monday, March 27

JAZZ

David Sanborn

The Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

$40-$70

Six-time Grammy Award winner David Sanborn plays two shows at the Dakota.

Tuesday, March 28

TALK

Bridging the Divide between Communities of Color and the Police

The Fitzgerald Theater

10 Exchange St. E., St. Paul

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

MPR hosts this dialogue with Jason Sole, president of the Minneapolis NAACP, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau and others to discuss police/community relations.

Wednesday, March 29

SPOKEN WORD/JAZZ

The Feels – Divine Feminine Energy

Icehouse

2825 Nicollet Ave. S.

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8

The Feels, presented by Jazz 88 and Soul Tools Entertainment, is where hip-hop and jazz meet. It’s a night of live instrumentation featuring singers, poets, emcees, comedians and more. This month’s acts include Da Black Pearll, Lioness, Pauline G. Johnson, Vie Boheme and friends plus an afterset by DJ Miss Brit.

Thursday, March 30

HIP-HOP

“FrustrationOVERload” CD Release Party

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8

Hip-hop artist Yare releases a new project with special guests Moonshie Sax, Rey Gordo, Lyrically Poetic, Mcc Dynasty, Meatch, P-nuttheartist, Major G and Lxud Pvck

Friday, March 31

HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE

Gift of Gab (of Blackalicous)

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., St. Paul

8 p.m.

18-plus

$15 advance, $18 door

One half of the one of most celebrated “conscious” hip-hop groups from the early 2000s, Gift of Gab has enjoyed success with the recent reemergence of the “Alphabet Song.” The evening features performances by DJ Snuggles, TEK and CMJ.

Saturday, April 1

R&B/SOUL

The Avant Garde Concert

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 W. 6th St., St. Paul

8 p.m.

21-plus

$10 advance, $15 door

The Avant Garde presents some of the top up-and-coming Twin Cities neo-soul/R&B artists along with a live band, spoken-word poetry and live painting.

Sunday, April 2

COMEDY

Hasan Minhaj

Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota

84 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis

6 p.m.

$20-$25

Popular comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent, Hasan Minhaj, plays the U of along with Aman Ali and Daina Ali.