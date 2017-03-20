Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
March 20 – April 2
Monday,
Mar. 20
OPEN MIC
McNally Smith Mondays: Open Jam
Golden’s Lowertown
275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
18-plus
No cover
McNally Smith students J.C. and Tomas present this weekly open mic.
Tuesday,
Mar. 21
LIVE PODCAST
The What If? Podcast – Live Episode Recording
Nomad World Pub
501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
21-plus
No cover
Producer Big Cats and MC Homeless Ryan K present their new podcast about weird worldly topics with special guest Eric Mayson.
Wednesday,
March 22
BOOK READING
In the Shadow of Green Man
Augsburg College
720 S. 22nd Ave., Minneapolis
4 p.m – 6 p.m.
Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin will talk in the Christensen Center about his journey out of poverty through food.
Thursday,
Mar. 23
FUNDRAISER/WINE TASTING
Taste of West Broadway
MPLS Photo Center
2400 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
$35 advance, $50 door
This local beer and wine tasting event will showcase a number of Northside businesses.
Friday,
Mar. 24
SOUL/PERFORMANCE
An Evening with Dahlia Jones
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
11 p.m.
21-plus
$8
Singer Dahlia Jones takes the stage alongside Brandon Commodore on drums, Yohannes Tona on bass, Danny Solano on guitar and Rob Coleman on keys.
Saturday,
Mar. 25
DJ NIGHT
The K***uation
First Avenue
701 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
18-plus
$10 advance, $12 door
This popular night of women performers has taken the city by storm. DJ Keezy is fresh off of announcing performances at SXSW and Soundset. She presents the show with Coco and Breezy, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Sarah White, BdotCroc, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, The Lioness, Vie Boheme, Alissa Paris, Al Taw’am – The Twins, Mica May and Serene Supreme.
Sunday,
Mar. 26
WORKSHOP
Desire Mapping
People’s Movement Center
763 E 41st St., Minneapolis
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
$15-$50 (sliding scale fee)
Dr. Jaime Grant is an intimate relationship coach, researcher and writer who has been active in LGBT, women’s and racial justice movements since the late 1980s. Her Desire Mapping workshops weave together body positivity with gender, race, disability and economic justice into an experience of desire liberation.
Monday, March 27
JAZZ
David Sanborn
The Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
$40-$70
Six-time Grammy Award winner David Sanborn plays two shows at the Dakota.
Tuesday, March 28
TALK
Bridging the Divide between Communities of Color and the Police
The Fitzgerald Theater
10 Exchange St. E., St. Paul
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
MPR hosts this dialogue with Jason Sole, president of the Minneapolis NAACP, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau and others to discuss police/community relations.
Wednesday, March 29
SPOKEN WORD/JAZZ
The Feels – Divine Feminine Energy
Icehouse
2825 Nicollet Ave. S.
9:30 p.m.
21-plus
$8
The Feels, presented by Jazz 88 and Soul Tools Entertainment, is where hip-hop and jazz meet. It’s a night of live instrumentation featuring singers, poets, emcees, comedians and more. This month’s acts include Da Black Pearll, Lioness, Pauline G. Johnson, Vie Boheme and friends plus an afterset by DJ Miss Brit.
Thursday, March 30
HIP-HOP
“FrustrationOVERload” CD Release Party
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9:30 p.m.
21-plus
$8
Hip-hop artist Yare releases a new project with special guests Moonshie Sax, Rey Gordo, Lyrically Poetic, Mcc Dynasty, Meatch, P-nuttheartist, Major G and Lxud Pvck
Friday, March 31
HIP-HOP/PERFORMANCE
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicous)
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6 W. 6th St., St. Paul
8 p.m.
18-plus
$15 advance, $18 door
One half of the one of most celebrated “conscious” hip-hop groups from the early 2000s, Gift of Gab has enjoyed success with the recent reemergence of the “Alphabet Song.” The evening features performances by DJ Snuggles, TEK and CMJ.
Saturday, April 1
R&B/SOUL
The Avant Garde Concert
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
6 W. 6th St., St. Paul
8 p.m.
21-plus
$10 advance, $15 door
The Avant Garde presents some of the top up-and-coming Twin Cities neo-soul/R&B artists along with a live band, spoken-word poetry and live painting.
Sunday, April 2
COMEDY
Hasan Minhaj
Northrop Auditorium, University of Minnesota
84 Church St. S.E., Minneapolis
6 p.m.
$20-$25
Popular comedian and “The Daily Show” correspondent, Hasan Minhaj, plays the U of along with Aman Ali and Daina Ali.