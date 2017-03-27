Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

April 3 – April 9

Monday, April 3

ROCK/OPEN MIC

McNally Smith Monday’s Open Jam

Goldens

275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul

Join this student-led weekly jam night at Goldens in downtown St. Paul.

Tuesday, April 4

VISUAL ART/PERFORMANCE

The Brush is On

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

This creative exhibit will showcase several Twin Cities artists including Medaria Arradondo, Rochelle Lund, Alexis Politz, Kasey Robinson Art and Darrell Thomas. Additional performances are by Seaberg, Trey Taylor, Sylis Montez

Isaac Vincent Washington, Kaja Vang, Poe Yoní and Rachael Dosen.

Wednesday, April 5

DANCE/PERFORMANCE

Dancebums

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

10 p.m.

Twin Cities based modern dance crew, Dancebums, bring you a night at Icehouse.

Thursday, April 6

LITURATURE/DISCUSSION

Big Ideas: Can Literature Make a Damn Bit of Difference?

Guthrie Theater

818 S 2nd St., Minneapolis

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join the Loft and Guthrie as they host Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James and executive director of the National Book Foundation, Lisa Lucas, for a conversation about how books effect culture.

Friday, April 7

Keith Sweat, K-Ci & JoJo, Ginuwine, 112

Target Center

600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

Dubbed the Twin Cities Music Festival, this show offers an all-star lineup of 90s and early 2000’s R&B greats.

Saturday, April 8

THEATER

Raffi

Pantages Theater

710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

4 p.m.

World renowned Egyptian children’s singer/songwriter Raffi plays two shows at Pantages.

Sunday, April 9

R&B/SOUL

Vie Boheme

Turf Club

1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul

7 p.m.

$15

Coming in from the East Coast and taking the metro area by storm, Vie Boheme is sure to be on each year’s top 10 list. Check out her single release tonight with DJ Miss Brit.