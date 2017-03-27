Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.
April 3 – April 9
Monday, April 3
ROCK/OPEN MIC
McNally Smith Monday’s Open Jam
Goldens
275 E. 4th St., 1st floor, St. Paul
Join this student-led weekly jam night at Goldens in downtown St. Paul.
Tuesday, April 4
VISUAL ART/PERFORMANCE
The Brush is On
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
This creative exhibit will showcase several Twin Cities artists including Medaria Arradondo, Rochelle Lund, Alexis Politz, Kasey Robinson Art and Darrell Thomas. Additional performances are by Seaberg, Trey Taylor, Sylis Montez
Isaac Vincent Washington, Kaja Vang, Poe Yoní and Rachael Dosen.
Wednesday, April 5
DANCE/PERFORMANCE
Dancebums
Icehouse
2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis
10 p.m.
Twin Cities based modern dance crew, Dancebums, bring you a night at Icehouse.
Thursday, April 6
LITURATURE/DISCUSSION
Big Ideas: Can Literature Make a Damn Bit of Difference?
Guthrie Theater
818 S 2nd St., Minneapolis
7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Join the Loft and Guthrie as they host Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James and executive director of the National Book Foundation, Lisa Lucas, for a conversation about how books effect culture.
Friday, April 7
Keith Sweat, K-Ci & JoJo, Ginuwine, 112
Target Center
600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
Dubbed the Twin Cities Music Festival, this show offers an all-star lineup of 90s and early 2000’s R&B greats.
Saturday, April 8
THEATER
Raffi
Pantages Theater
710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
4 p.m.
World renowned Egyptian children’s singer/songwriter Raffi plays two shows at Pantages.
Sunday, April 9
R&B/SOUL
Vie Boheme
Turf Club
1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul
7 p.m.
$15
Coming in from the East Coast and taking the metro area by storm, Vie Boheme is sure to be on each year’s top 10 list. Check out her single release tonight with DJ Miss Brit.