Jammin’ in the Park

A couple of motivated fitness gurus are hoping to motivate others to move to take in the sights of nature and at the same time move to the music.

Trainer Chaz Sandifer and Zumba instructor Valerie Turner, founders of Noir Elite Fitness, are presenting Jammin’ in the Parks, a monthly exercise event at rotating parks in the Twin Cities featuring a live DJ. The first event kicks off Saturday (April 15) outside at Lakeview Elementary School, 4110 Lake Dr., Minneapolis. The 90-minute session will feature 30 minutes each of Zumba, strength and conditioning and kickboxing. A massage therapist will also be on site offering $1 per minute massages. The cost for the class is $10.

“Our focus is Black women. Black women are the most educated, yet have the highest rate of heart disease and diabetes,” said Sandifer.

Jammin’ in the Parks is slated to run through September. For more information call Turner at (612) 558-8998 or Sandifer at (651) 373-0543.