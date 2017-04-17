Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

April 17 – April 30

Monday, April 17

JAZZ/SOUL/FOLK

Raul Midón

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$25-$30

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón has earned renown as one of music’s most distinctive and searching voices. Midón has collaborated with Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder, along with contributing to recordings by Jason Mraz, Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg, and the soundtrack to Spike Lee’s “She Hate Me.” The New Mexico native, blind since birth, has released seven albums since 1999.

Tuesday, April 18

HIP-HOP

Ced Linus “Summer Sessions” EP Release Party

First Avenue

701 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

18-plus

$10

Pledge Empire MC, Ced Linus, celebrates the release of his new “Summer Sessions” EP with performances by Baby Shel, BdotCroc, Mike Dreams and Sweetz P.

Sounds by DJ Airman Heat.

Wednesday, April 19

TOWN HALL

Professional Insurance for Police Town Hall Forum

Rondo Public Library

461 Dale St. N., Saint Paul

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The theory is that police brutality will decrease if officers have to carry their own insurance. Tonight join a forum on the topic at Rondo Library.

Thursday, April 20

MUSICAL

“Shrek the Musical”

North High School

1500 James Ave. N., Minneapolis

7 p.m

Check out the first ever North Community Theater Production of “Shrek the Musical” at North High.

Friday, April 21

FILM/DANCE

Sistah Solo | Being Brothas

Intermedia Arts

2822 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m. (Also Saturday)

Collectively celebrate women of color and their solo work through film, dance, music, spoken word and more, featuring Al Taw’am, Destiny Anderson, Djenane Saint Juste, Jess Pierce, Lieutenant Sunnie, May Lee Yang, Mimi Solis, Queen Drea Voice-Loops N Effects and Tish Jones.

The unique voices of men of color are uplifted through movement, music and more. Being Brothas features A+, David Stalter Jr., Ellemaj, Frankie Hebres, GodSent, Joe Davis, Jus Herb, Mike Queenz, Nate Kay, Radio Ahlee and Ray Dow.

Saturday, April 22

DANCE PARTY

Thee Beautiful Ones – Two-level Prince dance party

Five Event Center

2917 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$15 advance, $20 door (free valet)

Thee Urbane Life brings you a celebration to honor the legacy of Prince with DJ Chuck Chizzle and DJ Fundraiser (who DJed for Prince at Paisley Park).

A portion of the proceeds are to benefit the Billingsley School of Music & Arts. Tickets are available at www.VitalCulture.com.

Sunday, April 23

SHOE EXCHANGE

Tcsax9: Twin Cities Sneaker Art Xchange

The Cabooze

917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

Noon – 6 p.m.

It’s that time of year again shoe enthusiasts. Studiiyo23 celebrates its seventh year in the community by hosting the ninth edition of the Twin Cities Sneaker Art Xchange.

THEATRE

Legends @ the Capri

The Capri Theater

2027 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$20-$25

Legends @ the Capri closes its ninth season with a tantalizing tribute to two multi-talented and fascinating entertainers, Judy Garland and Bette Midler.

Monday, April 24

FILM FESTIVAL

Minneapolis/St. Paul International Film Festival

St. Anthony Main Theater

115 Main St. S.E., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

(Runs through April 29)

Check out some of the best new independent films from around the world at this annual festival.

Tuesday, April 25

THEATRE

“The Bluest Eye”

Guthrie Theatre

818 2nd St., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

$26-$72

Toni Morrison’s debut novel, “The Bluest Eye,” takes life at the Guthrie.

Wednesday, April 26

HIP-HOP/JAZZ/POETRY

The Feels – A Night of Alignment ft. Sassy Black

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

9:30 p.m.

21-plus

$8

The Feels presented by Jazz 88 and Soul Tools Entertainment, is where hip-hop and jazz meet. It’s a night of live instrumentation featuring singers, poets, emcees, comedians and more. This month’s guests include national recording artist SassyBlack formerly of Seattle’s Theesatisfaction (Queens), K. Raydio, Joe Davis and DJ Miss Brit ending the night with a dance party.

Thursday, April 27

HIP-HOP

Stalley and Beanie Sigel

The Cabooze

917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

8:30 p.m.

18-plus

$20-$25

GainesFM and DJ D-Mil join the Broad Street Bully and the MMG member, Beanie Sigel, at Cabooze.

Friday, April 28

CONFERENCE

Art, Social Justice and Communities of Color Symposium

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis

11 a.m. (also Saturday)

This symposium demonstrates how culture in general and art in particular can be used as a political tool to challenge and reimagine the place of queer communities of color in society.

Saturday, April 29

DANCE PARTY

McKnight Reading with Kiese Laymon

The Loft Literary Center

1011 Washington Ave S, Ste 200, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$10 ($5 for members)

Award-winning author Kiese Laymon’s book “Long Division” was named one of the Best of 2013 by Buzzfeed, The Believer, Salon and more. Check out a public reading at The Loft.

Sunday, April 30

DISCUSSION

“Let’s Talk About it” Youth and Mental Health Discussion

SPNN

550 Vandalia St., St. Paul

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

This will be a round table discussion along with an open discussion with all who attend. Hosts Sanni Brown, David Billingsley, Shay Glorius “Glo” Martin and DJ Mickey Breeze will lead the discussion and give insight about topics such as depression, low self-esteem, cyber bullying and other topics that are effecting our youth.