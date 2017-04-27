Usher coming to the Minnesota State Fair

Two additional evenings of entertainment are confirmed for the 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series and one is none other than R&B/pop superstar, Usher.

Usher, with special guest to be announced, will perform Aug. 31 at the State Fair. Tickets are $97, $87 and $72 and go on sale noon May 5.

Also, pop star Sam Hunt with special guests Lanco and Ryan Follese are set to take the Grandstand state on Sept. 4, the final day of the fair. Those tickets are $68 and $58 and also go on sale May 5, but at 10 a.m., two hours prior to Usher’s tickets.

Tickets will be available at www.etix.com or by calling (800) 514-3849. In addition, tickets may be purchased at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during a special limited-time on May 5.

Already announced Grandstand shows include Nickelback with special guest Daughtry (Aug. 24), Jim Gaffigan (Aug. 26), Toby Keith with special guest 3 Doors Down (Aug. 27), Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Aug. 28), John Mellencamp with special guest Carlene Carter (Aug. 29) and Pentatonix (Aug. 30).