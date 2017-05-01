Aesthetically It!

Aesthetically Speaking

May 1 – May 14

Monday, May 1

OPEN MIC

Freedom of Expression Open Mic
Capri Theater
2027 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis
5:30 p.m.
All ages

Joe Adams

Joe Adams and Desdamona host this monthly open mic at Capri Theater in North Minneapolis.

Tuesday, May 2

HIP-HOP/JAZZ/PERFORMANCE

Land of the Lost Art
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.

Sieed Brown

Land of the Lost Art features live painting, glassworks, taxidermy jewelry, clothing vendors and live music performances ranging genres from hip-hop, acoustic, R&B, new age, and electric soul jazz with performances by Will Robinson, Deeply Rooted Tribe, Sieed Brown and more.

Wednesday, May 3

FUNDRAISER/SKATEBOARDING

Indeed We Can x City of Skate
Indeed Brewing Company
711 15th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis
3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The “Indeed We Can” series from Insight Brewing Co. features City of Skate. Each beer ordered will help to build skateparks in Minneapolis.

Thursday, May 4

OPEN MIC

Open Mic
Riverview Café and Wine Bar
3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis
7 p.m.

Every Thursday night open mic takes place down at Riverview Café.

Friday, May 5

HIP-HOP

Genreal “The 516 EP” Release Party
Golden’s Lowertown
275 4th St. E., St. Paul
No cover

New Hampshire to Minnesota transplant Genreal has been all over the place lately. For this show he performs alongside DJ Miss Brit, Mild Manner, Ole Soles, Tommy Coughlin aka Forecast of the No Good Neighbors, Off-10 Publications
and Noah James.

Saturday, May 6

OPEN HOUSE

MPR Open House
Minnesota Public Radio
480 Cedar St., St. Paul
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Minnesota Public Radio celebrates 50 years at their building in downtown St. Paul.

Sunday, May 7

WORLD MUSIC

DJ Rekha
Cedar Cultural Center
416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis
8 p.m.
21-plus
$7

DJ Chamun joins London born DJ Rehka (credited with popularizing Bhangra music in North America) at The Cedar.

Monday, May 8

OPEN JAM

McNally Mondays
Golden’s Lowertown
275 E. 4th St., St. Paul
8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
18-plus
No cover

Jam with McNally Smith College of Music Students every Monday night at Golden’s.

Tuesday, May 9

REGGAE/PERFORMANCE

International Reggae All-Stars
Bunker’s
761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$6

Some of Minnesota’s best reggae artists get together every Tuesday night at Bunker’s.

Wednesday, May 10

PLAY

“The Bluest Eye”
Guthrie Theater
818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis
7:30 p.m.
$20-$64

Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel continues its run on stage at The Guthrie.

Thursday, May 11

HIP-HOP

It Ain’t Summer Yet Party
Honey
205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
9 p.m.
21-plus
$12

Get ready for the summer with performances by Lucien Parker, Like Minds, Free Lunch Creww, Avery 81st and Paige. The show is hosted By John X with music by Rich Lee and features live art and a Polaroid photo booth by Blair Moore.

Friday, May 12

HIP-HOP

Chance the Rapper
Xcel Energy Center
199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul
7 p.m.
$39.50-$57

Grammy Award winning Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, has created a blueprint for do-it-yourself business and art. Check him out at Xcel if you can still get a ticket.

Saturday, May 13

HIP-HOP

A Muslim Hip-Hop Extravaganza – ASL Interpreted
Northstar Ballroom
2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This all ages event will feature Muslim hip-hop artists The Reminders (Colorado) and Al-Tawam.

Sunday, May 14

JAZZ

Keiko Matsui
Dakota Jazz Club
1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
7 p.m.
$30-$40

Japanese keyboardist and composer Keiko Matsui ends her four-day run at The Dakota.

