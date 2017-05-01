Aesthetically It! is a list of picks from the editors of Aesthetically Speaking. Aesthetically It! features venues, events, outings and more that are worthy of “It” status. If you have a venue, event or outing that you feel is It worthy, email us at aestheticallyit@insightnews.com.

May 1 – May 14

Monday, May 1

OPEN MIC

Freedom of Expression Open Mic

Capri Theater

2027 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis

5:30 p.m.

All ages

Joe Adams and Desdamona host this monthly open mic at Capri Theater in North Minneapolis.

Tuesday, May 2

HIP-HOP/JAZZ/PERFORMANCE

Land of the Lost Art

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

Land of the Lost Art features live painting, glassworks, taxidermy jewelry, clothing vendors and live music performances ranging genres from hip-hop, acoustic, R&B, new age, and electric soul jazz with performances by Will Robinson, Deeply Rooted Tribe, Sieed Brown and more.

Wednesday, May 3

FUNDRAISER/SKATEBOARDING

Indeed We Can x City of Skate

Indeed Brewing Company

711 15th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis

3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The “Indeed We Can” series from Insight Brewing Co. features City of Skate. Each beer ordered will help to build skateparks in Minneapolis.

Thursday, May 4

OPEN MIC

Open Mic

Riverview Café and Wine Bar

3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis

7 p.m.

Every Thursday night open mic takes place down at Riverview Café.

Friday, May 5

HIP-HOP

Genreal “The 516 EP” Release Party

Golden’s Lowertown

275 4th St. E., St. Paul

No cover

New Hampshire to Minnesota transplant Genreal has been all over the place lately. For this show he performs alongside DJ Miss Brit, Mild Manner, Ole Soles, Tommy Coughlin aka Forecast of the No Good Neighbors, Off-10 Publications

and Noah James.

Saturday, May 6

OPEN HOUSE

MPR Open House

Minnesota Public Radio

480 Cedar St., St. Paul

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Minnesota Public Radio celebrates 50 years at their building in downtown St. Paul.

Sunday, May 7

WORLD MUSIC

DJ Rekha

Cedar Cultural Center

416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis

8 p.m.

21-plus

$7

DJ Chamun joins London born DJ Rehka (credited with popularizing Bhangra music in North America) at The Cedar.

Monday, May 8

OPEN JAM

McNally Mondays

Golden’s Lowertown

275 E. 4th St., St. Paul

8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

18-plus

No cover

Jam with McNally Smith College of Music Students every Monday night at Golden’s.

Tuesday, May 9

REGGAE/PERFORMANCE

International Reggae All-Stars

Bunker’s

761 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$6

Some of Minnesota’s best reggae artists get together every Tuesday night at Bunker’s.

Wednesday, May 10

PLAY

“The Bluest Eye”

Guthrie Theater

818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis

7:30 p.m.

$20-$64

Toni Morrison’s award-winning novel continues its run on stage at The Guthrie.

Thursday, May 11

HIP-HOP

It Ain’t Summer Yet Party

Honey

205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

9 p.m.

21-plus

$12

Get ready for the summer with performances by Lucien Parker, Like Minds, Free Lunch Creww, Avery 81st and Paige. The show is hosted By John X with music by Rich Lee and features live art and a Polaroid photo booth by Blair Moore.

Friday, May 12

HIP-HOP

Chance the Rapper

Xcel Energy Center

199 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul

7 p.m.

$39.50-$57

Grammy Award winning Chicago native, Chance the Rapper, has created a blueprint for do-it-yourself business and art. Check him out at Xcel if you can still get a ticket.

Saturday, May 13

HIP-HOP

A Muslim Hip-Hop Extravaganza – ASL Interpreted

Northstar Ballroom

2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This all ages event will feature Muslim hip-hop artists The Reminders (Colorado) and Al-Tawam.

Sunday, May 14

JAZZ

Keiko Matsui

Dakota Jazz Club

1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

$30-$40

Japanese keyboardist and composer Keiko Matsui ends her four-day run at The Dakota.