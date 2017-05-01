Brooklyn Park’s James Minor serving aboard USS Zephyr

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Boatswain’s Mate James Minor, from Brooklyn Park (front), and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Mark Clements, assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Zephyr, heave line during sea and anchor detail. Zephyr is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the 4th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released