Brooklyn Park’s James Minor serving aboard USS Zephyr

BP-sailorSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Boatswain’s Mate James Minor, from Brooklyn Park (front), and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Mark Clements, assigned to the Cyclone-class patrol coastal ship USS Zephyr, heave line during sea and anchor detail. Zephyr is currently underway in support of Operation Martillo, a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nations, within the 4th Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins/Released

May 1, 2017
