Aesthetically Speaking

Lizz Wright returns to the Dakota to pay tribute to Prince

By Harry Colbert, Jr.
Managing Editor –

Lizz Wright

Lizz Wright

The last show Prince ever saw was at the Dakota Jazz Club in downtown Minneapolis … the last artist was Lizz Wright.

Wright performed on April 19 of last year at the Dakota. Prince – as he was for several shows at the iconic venue – was in attendance. According to Lowell Pickett, the Dakota’s owner, Prince, who was known to duck out early at shows, stayed to the very end of Wright’s performance. After seeing her this time around – a year and a day from her last Dakota show – it’s no wonder why Prince stuck around.

Wrights’ voice is both beautiful and haunting. You can’t escape it. Steeped more in jazz than soul or R&B, there are no huge vocal runs, no theatrics. There was no need.

Wright dedicated her show to the late Prince, performing many songs that were Prince inspired or favorites of Prince, including covers of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. She also performed some of her original works, including songs she performed during last year’s show … songs that Prince heard. Her performance of “Seems Like I’m Never Tired of Loving You” rekindled withering love and caused fervent love to blossom more. But easily the most powerful moment of the show came during Wright’s much-deserved encore when she sang Prince’s most iconic song, “Purple Rain” to a standing ovation.

It was no accident that Wright was invited back to the Dakota nearly a year to the day of her last show there – and nearly a year to the day of Prince’s passing. In a week where much of the area celebrated the life of its favorite child, Wright’s performance offered a beautiful opportunity to mourn what we have lost and to celebrate all we have gained through the man born Prince Rogers Nelson … known to the world more simply as Prince.

May 1, 2017

You may also like

Arnellia’s Facebook page
Arnellia’s to shutter doors after 25 years: Legendary bar launched the careers of many area artists, hosted national acts
Prince_collage_cover_main
One year later: Remembering Prince
Jamez Staples
Renewable energy means new jobs opportunities
ABOUT INSIGHT NEWS
The Journal For Community News, Business and The Arts serving the African American community in Minneapolis-St.Paul. Available on news stands and online at insightnews.com.
INSIGHT NEWS

1815 Bryant Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
insightnews.com
(612) 588-1313

ADVERTISING

Download our Media Kit (PDF file, requires Adobe Acrobat Reader)

Newspaper Deadlines
-Classified: Ad inquiries due one week prior to run date Wednesday
-Display: Space reservation due one week prior to run date and material due Wednesday the week prior to run date.
-Insight News print edition is published weekly on Mondays

For more information call: 612.588.1313

CONVERSATiONS W/ AL MCFARLANE